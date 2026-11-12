Saturday’s showdown between No. 24 Boise State, Oregon State could feature two backup quarterbacks

No. 24 Boise State starting quarterback Maddux Madsen was listed as questionable in the Broncos’ initial Week 11 player availability report, which was released on Wednesday evening.

Madsen missed last week’s blowout victory over Colorado State due to an apparent knee injury.

Boise State (8-1, 5-0 Pac-12) head coach Spencer Danielson confirmed on Monday that Max Cutforth will start at quarterback for Saturday’s game against Oregon State (5-4, 3-2) if Madsen is unable to play.

Oregon State quarterback Braden Atkinson, the nation’s leading passer, was listed as doubtful in the player availability report. Atkinson suffered a hand injury last week against Texas State.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Wednesday that Atkinson will not play against the Broncos.

In five quarters of relief of Madsen, Cutforth is 24 of 32 passing (75 percent) for 448 yards with eight total touchdowns and no turnovers.

During Monday’s press conference, head coach Spencer Danielson shot down any notion of a potential quarterback competition between Madsen and Cutforth.

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“It’s interesting that that conversation even comes up to me with how Maddux has played, who he is, the success he’s had,” Danielson said. “There’s a reason he’s our starting quarterback, and we can look at facts of the reason why. I believe in him not because I like Maddux more than Max or more than others, it’s because of what he’s done on the field.

“That takes nothing away from Max. Max has done a phenomenal job and he’s only going to get better. And if for some reason a player on a team—any position—doesn’t play to the standard, the person behind him will take that spot. … But Maddux has done a really good job. If he’s healthy, he’s going to be our starting quarterback.”

Madsen is 148 of 222 passing (67 percent) for 1,681 yards with 18 total touchdowns and one turnover this season. He holds a 27-7 career record as a starter.

Cutforth made three starts for an injured Madsen last season and led the Broncos to a 2-1 record, including a dramatic comeback victory over Utah State that secured a Mountain West championship game berth. Madsen returned for the MWC title game and guided the Broncos to a third straight championship.

Running back Sire Gaines and safety Travis Anderson were also listed as questionable on the initial player availability report. Left guard Carson Rasmussen was listed as out.

Gaines has missed four of nine games this season due to various injuries. He has 75 carries for 418 yards and five total touchdowns.

Anderson has 37 total tackles and a team-high three interceptions this season.

Rasmussen started Boise State’s first four games at left guard but has remained sidelined with an undisclosed injury.