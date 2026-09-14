Snap counts from Boise State’s 38-20 victory over Memphis

Boise State used tight rotations on both sides of the ball during a Week 1 loss at Oregon, and the trend continued last weekend as the Broncos knocked off Memphis at home, 38-20.

The Broncos (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are going with bigger rotations at a few positions, including wide receiver. Seven Boise State receivers logged eight or more snaps in the Memphis game with true freshman Rasean Jones leading the way at 52 snaps.

The five-man offensive line unit of Tyler Ethridge (left tackle), Carson Rasmussen (left guard), Stewart Taufa (center), Roger Carreon (right guard) and Daylon Metoyer (right tackle) played nearly every snap.

“Super proud of our offensive line,” head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “Obviously led by Roger Carreon, he’s one of the best leaders I’ve been around in a long time. Model the way, bring the mentality, love on your team, care about every little detail. That’s Roger, and it’s bled into our entire offensive line.”

Here are the snap counts for every Boise State player on offense and defense from the Memphis game.

Offense

Quarterback

Maddux Madsen: 73 snaps

Max Cutforth: 6 snaps

Running back

Dylan Riley: 43 snaps

Sire Gaines: 36 snaps

Juelz Goff: 3 snaps

Harry Stewart III: 3 snaps

Wide receiver

Rasean Jones: 52 snaps

Cam Bates: 41 snaps

Ben Ford: 28 snaps

Darren Morris: 24 snaps

Akeem Wright: 24 snaps

Qumonte Williams Jr.: 17 snaps

AJ Jones: 8 snaps

Qumonte Williams Jr.: 2 snaps

Tight end

Matt Wagner: 62 snaps

Austin Terry: 18 snaps

Carter Kuchenbuch: 17 snaps

Troy Grizzle: 11 snaps

Keawe Browne: 8 snaps

Offensive line

Tyler Ethridge (left tackle): 74 snaps

Carson Rasmussen (left guard): 79 snaps

Stewart Taufa (center): 74 snaps

Roger Carreon (right guard): 74 snaps

Daylon Metoyer (right tackle): 79 snaps

Kyle Cox: 5 snaps

Zander Esty: 5 snaps

Jason Steele: 5 snaps

Defense

Defensive tackles

Mikaio Edward: 34 snaps

David Latu: 27 snaps

Michael Madrie: 22 snaps

Lopez Sanusi: 20 snaps

Ryder Swanson: 4 snaps

Edge rushers

Jayden Virgin-Morgan: 40 snaps

Max Stege: 39 snaps

Bol Bol: 18 snaps

Roman Caywood: 17 snaps

Linebacker

Boen Phelps: 45 snaps

Logan Brantley: 36 snaps

Jake Ripp: 20 snaps

Mana Tuioti: 11 snaps

Cornerbacks

Sherrod Smith: 56 snaps

JeRico Washington Jr.: 55 snaps

Jaden Mickey: 41 snaps

Trey Tolmaire: 1 snap

Safeties and nickelbacks

Travis Anderson: 56 snaps

Derek Ganter Jr.: 46 snaps

Roman Tillmon: 15 snaps

Kyle Hall: 10 snaps