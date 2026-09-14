Snap counts from Boise State’s 38-20 victory over Memphis
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Boise State used tight rotations on both sides of the ball during a Week 1 loss at Oregon, and the trend continued last weekend as the Broncos knocked off Memphis at home, 38-20.
The Broncos (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are going with bigger rotations at a few positions, including wide receiver. Seven Boise State receivers logged eight or more snaps in the Memphis game with true freshman Rasean Jones leading the way at 52 snaps.
The five-man offensive line unit of Tyler Ethridge (left tackle), Carson Rasmussen (left guard), Stewart Taufa (center), Roger Carreon (right guard) and Daylon Metoyer (right tackle) played nearly every snap.
“Super proud of our offensive line,” head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “Obviously led by Roger Carreon, he’s one of the best leaders I’ve been around in a long time. Model the way, bring the mentality, love on your team, care about every little detail. That’s Roger, and it’s bled into our entire offensive line.”
Here are the snap counts for every Boise State player on offense and defense from the Memphis game.
Offense
Quarterback
Maddux Madsen: 73 snaps
Max Cutforth: 6 snaps
Running back
Dylan Riley: 43 snaps
Sire Gaines: 36 snaps
Juelz Goff: 3 snaps
Harry Stewart III: 3 snaps
Wide receiver
Rasean Jones: 52 snaps
Cam Bates: 41 snaps
Ben Ford: 28 snaps
Darren Morris: 24 snaps
Akeem Wright: 24 snaps
Qumonte Williams Jr.: 17 snaps
AJ Jones: 8 snaps
Qumonte Williams Jr.: 2 snaps
Tight end
Matt Wagner: 62 snaps
Austin Terry: 18 snaps
Carter Kuchenbuch: 17 snaps
Troy Grizzle: 11 snaps
Keawe Browne: 8 snaps
Offensive line
Tyler Ethridge (left tackle): 74 snaps
Carson Rasmussen (left guard): 79 snaps
Stewart Taufa (center): 74 snaps
Roger Carreon (right guard): 74 snaps
Daylon Metoyer (right tackle): 79 snaps
Kyle Cox: 5 snaps
Zander Esty: 5 snaps
Jason Steele: 5 snaps
Defense
Defensive tackles
Mikaio Edward: 34 snaps
David Latu: 27 snaps
Michael Madrie: 22 snaps
Lopez Sanusi: 20 snaps
Ryder Swanson: 4 snaps
Edge rushers
Jayden Virgin-Morgan: 40 snaps
Max Stege: 39 snaps
Bol Bol: 18 snaps
Roman Caywood: 17 snaps
Linebacker
Boen Phelps: 45 snaps
Logan Brantley: 36 snaps
Jake Ripp: 20 snaps
Mana Tuioti: 11 snaps
Cornerbacks
Sherrod Smith: 56 snaps
JeRico Washington Jr.: 55 snaps
Jaden Mickey: 41 snaps
Trey Tolmaire: 1 snap
Safeties and nickelbacks
Travis Anderson: 56 snaps
Derek Ganter Jr.: 46 snaps
Roman Tillmon: 15 snaps
Kyle Hall: 10 snaps
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob