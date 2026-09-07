Snap counts from Boise State’s 34-27 Week 1 loss to No. 2 Oregon

Entering Autzen Stadium as a 24.5-point underdog, Boise State nearly pulled off an all-time upset on Saturday against No. 2 Oregon.

The Broncos let a 10-point first-half lead slip away in a hard-fought 34-27 loss to the Ducks.

“Proud of how we battled, wasn’t enough,” head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “There’s no moral victories. We’ve got to be better.”

Boise State used tight rotations at most positions in Week 1. The five starting offensive linemen played all 68 offensive snaps while Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines were the only Broncos running backs to see action.

On defense, Boise State went two deep at defensive tackle, edge rusher and linebacker but primarily leaned on its No. 1 unit in the secondary.

Three true freshmen had roles for the Broncos last weekend: wide receiver Rasean Jones (66 snaps), tight end Keawe Browne (four snaps) and nickel Madden Soliai (12 snaps). Jones and Soliai were two of the biggest bright spots for Boise State.

Linebacker Boen Phelps and safety Derek Ganter Jr. played all 64 defensive snaps.

Here are the snap counts for every Boise State player on offense and defense from the Oregon game.

Offense

Quarterback

Maddux Madsen: 68 snaps

Running back

Dylan Riley: 40 snaps

Sire Gaines: 31 snaps

Wide receiver

Rasean Jones: 66 snaps

Cam Bates: 41 snaps

Darren Morris: 31 snaps

Akeem Wright: 31 snaps

Ben Ford: 10 snaps

Qumonte Williams Jr.: 2 snaps

Tight end

Matt Wagner: 49 snaps

Troy Grizzle: 15 snaps

Carter Kuchenbuch: 9 snaps

Keawe Browne: 4 snaps

Austin Terry: 4 snaps

Offensive line

Tyler Ethridge (left tackle): 68 snaps

Carson Rasmussen (left guard): 68 snaps

Stewart Taufa (center): 68 snaps

Roger Carreon (right guard): 68 snaps

Daylon Metoyer (right tackle): 68 snaps

Jason Steele: 7 snaps

Defense

Defensive tackles

Mikaio Edward: 46 snaps

David Latu: 31 snaps

Lopez Sanusi: 23 snaps

Ryder Swanson: 16 snaps

Michael Madrie: 4 snaps

Edge rushers

Jayden Virgin-Morgan: 53 snaps

Max Stege: 48 snaps

Bol Bol: 19 snaps

Roman Caywood: 16 snaps

Linebacker

Boen Phelps: 64 snaps

Logan Brantley: 37 snaps

Jake Ripp: 22 snaps

Mana Tuioti: 9 snaps

Cornerbacks

JeRico Washington Jr.: 50 snaps

Sherrod Smith: 44 snaps

Jaden Mickey: 34 snaps

Nickel

Roman Tillmon: 48 snaps

Madden Soliai: 12 snaps

Safety

Derek Ganter Jr.: 64 snaps

Travis Anderson: 58 snaps

Kyle Hall: 6 snaps

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