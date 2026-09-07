Snap counts from Boise State’s 34-27 Week 1 loss to No. 2 Oregon
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Entering Autzen Stadium as a 24.5-point underdog, Boise State nearly pulled off an all-time upset on Saturday against No. 2 Oregon.
The Broncos let a 10-point first-half lead slip away in a hard-fought 34-27 loss to the Ducks.
“Proud of how we battled, wasn’t enough,” head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “There’s no moral victories. We’ve got to be better.”
Boise State used tight rotations at most positions in Week 1. The five starting offensive linemen played all 68 offensive snaps while Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines were the only Broncos running backs to see action.
On defense, Boise State went two deep at defensive tackle, edge rusher and linebacker but primarily leaned on its No. 1 unit in the secondary.
Three true freshmen had roles for the Broncos last weekend: wide receiver Rasean Jones (66 snaps), tight end Keawe Browne (four snaps) and nickel Madden Soliai (12 snaps). Jones and Soliai were two of the biggest bright spots for Boise State.
Linebacker Boen Phelps and safety Derek Ganter Jr. played all 64 defensive snaps.
Here are the snap counts for every Boise State player on offense and defense from the Oregon game.
Offense
Quarterback
Maddux Madsen: 68 snaps
Running back
Dylan Riley: 40 snaps
Sire Gaines: 31 snaps
Wide receiver
Rasean Jones: 66 snaps
Cam Bates: 41 snaps
Darren Morris: 31 snaps
Akeem Wright: 31 snaps
Ben Ford: 10 snaps
Qumonte Williams Jr.: 2 snaps
Tight end
Matt Wagner: 49 snaps
Troy Grizzle: 15 snaps
Carter Kuchenbuch: 9 snaps
Keawe Browne: 4 snaps
Austin Terry: 4 snaps
Offensive line
Tyler Ethridge (left tackle): 68 snaps
Carson Rasmussen (left guard): 68 snaps
Stewart Taufa (center): 68 snaps
Roger Carreon (right guard): 68 snaps
Daylon Metoyer (right tackle): 68 snaps
Jason Steele: 7 snaps
Defense
Defensive tackles
Mikaio Edward: 46 snaps
David Latu: 31 snaps
Lopez Sanusi: 23 snaps
Ryder Swanson: 16 snaps
Michael Madrie: 4 snaps
Edge rushers
Jayden Virgin-Morgan: 53 snaps
Max Stege: 48 snaps
Bol Bol: 19 snaps
Roman Caywood: 16 snaps
Linebacker
Boen Phelps: 64 snaps
Logan Brantley: 37 snaps
Jake Ripp: 22 snaps
Mana Tuioti: 9 snaps
Cornerbacks
JeRico Washington Jr.: 50 snaps
Sherrod Smith: 44 snaps
Jaden Mickey: 34 snaps
Nickel
Roman Tillmon: 48 snaps
Madden Soliai: 12 snaps
Safety
Derek Ganter Jr.: 64 snaps
Travis Anderson: 58 snaps
Kyle Hall: 6 snaps
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob