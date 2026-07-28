The biggest concern nobody is talking about for Boise State football entering 2026 season

Boise State is the prohibitive favorite to win the Pac-12 in Year 1 of the reborn conference.

As of Tuesday morning, the Broncos are +170 to claim the Pac-12 title. San Diego State is next at +370, followed by Texas State (+550), Fresno State (+650), Washington State (+800), Utah State (+1100), Oregon State (+3000) and Colorado State (+4000).

Despite the odds, Boise State has several questions to answer on both sides of the ball in fall camp. Boise State Broncos On SI has already written about many of the potential concerns, including the passing game, the team’s big-game performance, a difficult early-season schedule and coaching staff turnover.

One glaring question mark that has received far less attention is the Broncos’ backup quarterback situation.

The backup quarterback role was largely irrelevant in 2024 as Maddux Madsen started all 14 games en route to Boise State’s march to the College Football Playoff. Madsen excelled as a game manager playing alongside star running back Ashton Jeanty, completing 247 of 396 passes (62 percent) for 3,018 yards with 28 total touchdowns and six interceptions.

Last season was a different story as Madsen missed three full games and large chunks of two others due to injury. Max Cutforth served as Madsen’s backup, leading the Broncos to a 2-3 record in the five games he received significant playing time.

Cutforth, a former walk-on, finished his sophomore season 95 of 167 passing (57 percent) for 1,059 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. According to Pro Football Focus, Cutforth’s turnover-worthy play rate of 5.6 percent was the sixth-worst nationally among quarterbacks with 150 or more dropbacks.

Cutforth’s first extended appearances came against Fresno State and San Diego State, the top two defenses in the Mountain West. He largely struggled in both games, which included a downpour on Snapdragon Stadium’s natural grass field.

Cutforth was excellent the following two weeks against Colorado State and Utah State, which both ranked near the bottom of the MWC in most defensive metrics. Cutforth was a combined 48 of 83 (58 percent) for 580 yards with two TDs and no picks in the two victories.

In LA Bowl mop-up duty, Cutforth tossed three interceptions as Washington cruised to a blowout win.

Cutforth will be competing with true freshmen Cash Herrera and Jackson Taylor for the backup role during fall camp.

Herrera was a prized three-star recruit from Southern California’s The Bishop’s School who decommitted from Indiana in November before signing with Boise State. Herrera was ranked as the No. 39 quarterback nationally and No. 54 overall prospect in California by 247Sports.

Taylor, another three-star prospect from Thousand Oaks High School, checked in as the No. 47 quarterback nationally and No. 65 player in California by 247Sports.

“They’re extremely impressive to me,” Madsen told local media during spring practice when speaking about the freshmen quarterbacks. “That’s something I’ve noticed since the day they got in here, their ability. Both Jackson and Cash, they’re meeting with (quarterbacks coach Zak) Hill prior to our own quarterback meetings, getting a good understanding of the offense. And they’ve done a really impressive job.”

Herrera out-performed Taylor in spring practice and enters fall camp with a real chance to usurp Cutforth for the No. 2 quarterback role.

If Madsen fails to stay healthy for the second straight year, the Broncos will either be counting on a true freshman or a former walk-on who struggled to protect the ball last season.

Boise State needs to keep Madsen upright to make a run at another CFP berth in 2026.

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