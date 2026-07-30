The biggest remaining needs for Boise State’s 2027 recruiting class

As of Thursday morning, Boise State’s 15-man 2027 recruiting class ranks No. 73 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Two of the Broncos’ top four commitments are edge rushers, including local product Parker Bagley from Lewiston High School and College of San Mateo’s Beaux Sauve. Sauve is rated a four-star recruit by On3 and is a consensus top-five junior college prospect nationally.

Boise State still needs to address a few position groups ahead of the early signing period, which begins on Dec. 6.

Here are three of the Broncos’ biggest remaining recruiting needs for 2027.

Wide receiver

Boise State has already snagged a pair of promising wide receiver prospects in Washington’s J’Isaiah Mitchell (Puyallup High School) and Texas’ Kingston Parks (Aledo High School), but head coach Spencer Danielson and staff will need at least one more receiver in the class.

The Broncos will be losing projected starter Ben Ford and transfer Darren Morris to graduation. Fellow transfer Akeem Wright could have one year of eligibility remaining in 2027.

Look for the Broncos to target a smaller receiver with speed as Mitchell (6-foot-5) and Parks (6-foot-3) are both bigger targets.

Offensive line

Just like wide receiver, Boise State is off to a good start on its 2027 offensive line class with two commitments: Local product Maxton Barnes (Columbia High School) and Washington’s Ben Rainwater (Inglemoor High School).

Two offensive line commitments will not be enough as the Broncos are set to lose multiple starters to graduation.

Returning starters Roger Carreon (right guard) and Daylon Metoyer (right tackle) and backup interior lineman Jake Steele will all be gone after 2026. Projected starting left tackle Tyler Ethridge is a fourth-year senior and should be able to return in 2027.

The Broncos have solid depth across the offensive line, but two prep commitments will not cut it for the class of 2027.

Linebacker

After signing multiple linebackers for the class of 2026, the Broncos are sitting on one linebacker commitment this cycle: Ryce Palepoi from Utah powerhouse Corner Canyon High School.

Projected starter Jake Ripp is entering his final season of eligibility, and the depth behind Ripp is largely untested.

Expect the Broncos to mine the prep and junior college ranks for at least one more linebacker before signing day.

Here are the Broncos’ 15 known commitments for the class of 2027.

Parker Bagley, edge rusher, Lewiston High School (Idaho)

Maxton Barnes, offensive line, Columbia High School (Idaho)

Jayden Bradley, defensive back, Eaglecrest (Colorado)

Grayson Kazmouz, edge rusher, Laguna Beach High School (California)

Landon Kingston, kicker, Silas High School (Washington)

Malachi McFarland, running back, Damien High School (California)

J’Isaiah Mitchell, athlete, Puyallup High School (Washington)

Ryce Palepoi, linebacker, Corner Canyon High School (Utah)

Kingston Parks, wide receiver, Aledo High School (Texas)

Kekoa Peko, defensive line, St. John Bosco High School (California)

Bryer Putman, tight end, Wilton High School (Iowa)

Ben Rainwater, offensive line, Inglemoor High School (Washington)

Beaux Sauve, edge rusher, College of San Mateo (California)

Hassan Smith, defensive back, Desert Mountain High School (Arizona)

Kael Snyder, quarterback, Perry High School (Arizona)