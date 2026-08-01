3 bold predictions for Boise State football fall camp

Boise State’s first season in the reborn Pac-12 officially kicks off on Monday with the start of fall camp.

Here are three bold predictions for fall camp ahead of the Broncos’ Sept. 5 opener at Oregon.

1. Cash Herrera overtakes Max Cutforth for No. 2 quarterback role

Maddux Madsen returns for his third season as the full-time starter, but the backup quarterback race between Cutforth and Herrera is expected to be one of Boise State’s fiercest fall camp position battles.



Cutforth started three games last season and saw meaningful snaps in two others, finishing his sophomore campaign 95 of 167 passing (57 percent) for 1,059 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. The Broncos went 2-3 in those games.



Herrera joined the Broncos in January after a stellar career at Southern California’s The Bishop’s School. Herrera, who decommitted from eventual national champion Indiana in November before signing with Boise State, was a highly-rated three-star prospect who made significant strides during spring practice.



Herrera will win the backup quarterback job and enter next season as the top candidate to replace Madsen.

2. Dylan Riley emerges as special teams weapon

Riley was a surprise breakout star for the Broncos in 2025, amassing 1,274 yards of total offense and 12 touchdowns.



During his true freshman season in 2024, Riley received limited touches on offense behind Ashton Jeanty but functioned as the team’s primary kick returner. He had eight returns for 237 yards (29.6 average), including a 96-yard touchdown against Utah State.



Riley did struggle to cleanly catch kickoffs throughout his freshman season. Special teams coordinator Stacy Collins told local media during the spring that Riley has “made a ton of growth and spent a lot of time on that.”



Riley may be too valuable on offense to serve as the Broncos’ lead kick returner, but the speedster should get some special teams opportunities this season.

3. Syncere Brackett-Lambey enters starting linebacker discourse

Boen Phelps is locked into one linebacker spot and fifth-year senior Jake Ripp is widely expected to replace departed starter Marco Notarainni at the other. Ripp, who has appeared in 41 games over the last three seasons with six starts, will likely be in the starting lineup against Oregon, but Brackett-Lambey is going to be a tough guy to keep off the field.



The 6-foot-2, 233-pound Brackett-Lambey played in 11 games last year as a true freshman on defense and special teams. The coaching staff praised Brackett-Lambey during spring practice for his tenacity and tackling ability.



Brackett-Lambey is going to make a real push for playing time and could very well be a starting linebacker by season’s end.



