What to watch for during Boise State’s 2026 spring game

Boise State’s annual spring game will begin at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.

The Broncos are gearing up for a move to the Pac-12 this summer after capturing three straight Mountain West titles.

Head coach Spencer Danielson turned up the intensity during spring practice and has been largely pleased with the results.

“Scrimmage 1 and Scrimmage 2 were huge evaluations for us on where we are at fundamentally, technically, schematically. Spring game is going to be a little bit different,” Danielson told local media earlier this week. “We’re going to play football, now. We’re going to (be) live, we’re going to tackle, we’re going to play. But we’re going to split up into teams … and just try to create a little bit more competition and create a little bit more unity amongst our team.

“You guys are going to like what you see on Saturday. We’re going to turn the heat up and have a little bit of fun. We’re going to play some football.”

Here are three things to watch during Saturday’s spring game.

1. Downfield passing game

Boise State generated just three passing plays of 50 or more yards last season, one of which came on a 75-yard Dylan Riley screen pass touchdown.

The Broncos hope to expand their vertical passing game this year with senior quarterback Maddux Madsen and a group of promising receivers that includes returnees Cam Bates, Quinton Brown and Qumonte Williams Jr. and electric true freshmen Terrious Favors and Rasean Jones.

The 6-foot-2, 199-pound Jones has been a spring practice sensation after graduating early from Idaho Class 6A power Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian. Look for Jones to be active in the passing game on Saturday.

2. Defensive back rotation

With four starting roles to replace in the secondary, Boise State hit the transfer portal hard to rebuild the secondary.

Nickelback Jaden Mickey leads an intriguing unit that features several new faces and some returning players like safety Derek Ganter Jr. and cornerbacks Franklyn Johnson Jr. and Sherrod Smith.

Danielson said Kennesaw State transfer corner JeRico Washington Jr. and Ganter Jr. have both performed well in spring practice.

3. Backup quarterback race

Madsen will be the starter when Boise State opens the 2026 season at Oregon, but the backup quarterback spot remains up for grabs entering Saturday’s spring game.

Junior Max Cutforth and early-enrollees Cash Herrera and Jackson Taylor are all vying for the No. 2 quarterback role. Redshirt freshman Zeke Martinez has moved to running back for the time being but could switch back to quarterback.

Cutforth, Herrera and Taylor will all get the chance to showcase their abilities on Saturday.