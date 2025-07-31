Transfer running back continues to impress for Boise State
If Boise State handed out a most outstanding player award for spring practice, Malik Sherrod would’ve been a strong contender.
Sherrod, a Fresno State transfer, showed off his speed and versatility as a running back, receiver out of the backfield and kick returner during spring ball.
The 5-foot-8, 177-pound senior has kept it going in fall camp as the Broncos look to replace the production of star tailback Ashton Jeanty, who is now with the Las Vegas Raiders.
“It’s just a whole ‘nother weapon,” junior quarterback Maddux Madsen said of Sherrod earlier this week. “That’s an experienced football player. For him to be able to see the field in real life and the tempo that college football is played at is huge. And he brings a lot of confidence to the offense himself, so that’s a big deal.”
Sherrod originally signed with Mountain West rival Fresno State out of Southern California’s Pacifica High School.
In his five years with the Bulldogs, Sherrod recorded 324 carries for 1,634 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching 59 passes for 349 yards. He had his best season in 2023, running for 966 yards and nine touchdowns on 172 carries.
Sherrod was rated a three-star transfer by 247Sports and the No. 1,976 overall player in the portal (No. 143 running back). The 2026 NFL Draft prospect has one year of eligibility remaining.
Madsen said Sherrod has been a perfect fit with the Broncos.
“He’s one of those guys who is super easy to get along with,” Madsen said. “He’ll always come up and talk to you, he’s not scared to talk about anything. That was something I caught very (early) when he first came in here, his ability to want to create a relationship with me. And obviously that goes a long way.”
Head coach Spencer Danielson called Sherrod “electric” earlier this month at MWC media days.
“He’s going to be a really good switch-up for our backfield,” Danielson said. “He is electric. He probably had the best spring of anybody on our team. From the return game to catching the ball out of the backfield to direct runs, Malik Sherrod’s going to be big-time.”
Through Boise State’s first three fall camp practices, Sherrod has worked with the first-team offense. Redshirt freshman Sire Gaines has been sidelined with a mild soft tissue injury.
Sherrod brings a different dynamic to the Broncos as a smaller, quicker back.
“He’s explosive,” Boise State running backs coach James Montgomery said of Sherrod during spring practice. Montgomery previously coached Sherrod at Fresno State.
“He can catch the ball out of the backfield really well. He’s a way different style than a lot of the guys we’ve got in the room. He’s a little bit smaller, a little bit quicker, and he brings a lot of different skillsets to the table.