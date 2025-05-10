Did Boise State land a 2026 NFL Draft pick in the transfer portal?
The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, and draft analysts have already moved on to next year’s class.
Coming off a 12-2 season and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance, Boise State is loaded with future NFL talent on both sides of the ball.
Boise State Broncos on SI is highlighting Boise State’s top 10 draft-eligible prospects for 2026.
We have already covered cornerback A’Marion McCoy, wide receiver Chris Marshall, linebacker Marco Notarainni, wide receiver Latrell Caples, offensive lineman Mason Randolph and are moving on to the Broncos’ No. 5 draft prospect for 2026: Running back Malik Sherrod.
Running back Malik Sherrod, sixth-year senior
As a newcomer, Malik Sherrod was one of Boise State’s biggest standouts during spring practice.
Sherrod flashed big-play ability as a runner, receiver and kick returner. Head coach Spencer Danielson said the 5-foot-8, 177-pound Sherrod is on track to be the team’s top return option while having a “huge role in the offense.”
“He’s an explosive player,” Danielson said of Sherrod. “Going against him, knew that. But seeing him in person … he’s been explosive since Day 1. He’s got a really good edge about himself that I like. He’s that competitor, he’s got that mentality that you love to be around, and he’s elevated those other guys in that room.”
Sherrod initially signed with Mountain West Conference rival Fresno State out of Southern California’s Pacifica High School.
In five seasons with the Bulldogs, Sherrod compiled 324 carries for 1,634 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching 59 passes for 349 yards. He was at his best in 2023, running for 966 yards and nine touchdowns on 172 carries.
“I think that experience shows,” offensive coordinator Nate Potter said of Sherrod. “I think he’s played a lot of football, and you can tell when you watch him on the field. I think he’s very confident, and I love that about him. He’s also a very smart player, and very versatile. A great addition; love that guy.”
Sherrod entered the transfer portal in December and was quickly scooped up by Boise State. With Ashton Jeanty moving on to the NFL, the Broncos were looking to add more depth to their running back room.
Sherrod, Sire Gaines, Breezy Dubar and Dylan Riley could all be in the running back rotation next season. With his quickness and big-play ability, Danielson believes Sherrod will be a weapon on special teams.
“We’re going to still compete for (the starting kick return spot), but he’s doing a really good job,” Danielson said.
Sherrod projects as a special teams player and third-down back at the next level.