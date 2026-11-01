Two Boise State impact players ruled out against Texas State

Two key Boise State offensive players will miss Saturday’s Pac-12 game against Texas State: star running back Sire Gaines and left guard Carson Rasmussen.

Gaines was wearing a walking boot on his left leg following last week’s 31-10 victory over Washington State. The third-year sophomore had 10 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown against the Cougars.

Gaines was listed as questionable for No. 20 Boise State’s (6-1, 3-0) Saturday matchup with Texas State (4-3, 2-1) in the initial player availability report, which was released on Wednesday. The Broncos officially listed Gaines as out in Saturday’s report.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium.

For the season, Gaines has 75 carries for 418 yards and five total touchdowns.

With Gaines sidelined, the Broncos will likely give more carries to Dylan Riley. Riley is the Pac-12’s leading rusher with 140 carries for 963 yards and nine total touchdowns.

Rasmussen started the Broncos first four games at left guard but suffered an undisclosed injury during the team’s 32-7 road victory over Western Michigan.

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said Rasmussen could return at some point this season.

“We’ll see,” Danielson told local media on Thursday. “It’s not going to be anytime soon, but we’ll see. He’s a relentless competitor and hopefully we get him back at some point later in the year.”

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Rasmussen was a three-star prospect and 247Sports’ No. 3 overall player in Idaho coming out of Owyhee High School in 2023. He signed with his hometown Broncos over several suitors, including Air Force, Army and San Diego State.

Rasmussen redshirted in 2023 and appeared in 27 total games over the next two seasons as a reserve. He won the starting job and left guard during fall camp.

Fellow fourth-year player Jason Steele will make his fourth straight start at left guard for Rasmussen on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 313-pound Steele entered this fall with 12 career starts at center and left guard. He began the 2026 season as Boise State’s swing interior lineman.

“I am so proud of Jason Steele,” Danielson said last week. “Poured into his team, supported his team, continued to work his tail off, and now he’s a starter.

“When you continue to pound the rock and do what you’re supposed to, it works out. Sometimes not in the timing we want, that’s life. But if you don’t give up, you reap the harvest. And Jason is reaping the harvest.”

Wide receiver Ben Ford and tight end Austin Terry will be available on Saturday. No other Broncos were listed on the game day player availability report.