‘It’s up to us to put the work in and earn everything we do;’ Boise State’s Spencer Danielson on preseason rankings
Boise State checked in at No. 25 in the preseason AP poll and USA Today coaches poll.
Head coach Spencer Danielson said the Broncos, who were picked to win the Mountain West in the preseason media poll, are well aware of the lofty expectations entering the team’s Thursday, Aug. 28 opener at South Florida.
“With all the expectations … I mean, we had a good meeting this morning about the top 25 rankings,” Danielson said after Tuesday’s practice in 100-degree heat. “‘Hey, awesome. You’re ranked in the top 25.’ Last year, there were 13 teams that were ranked (in the preseason) and weren’t ranked (at the end of the season). Some of them didn’t even make a bowl game.
“So what people say about you in the preseason is awesome, I’m proud of what our team was able to do and get us in that conversation — Boise State should always be in that conversation. But now it’s up to us to put the work in and earn everything we do.”
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s meeting with the media.
On preparing for hot conditions at South Florida
“We don’t control the environment. The good Lord does, and how many tickets get sold. Like how many fans are there, is there going to be lighting, rain, hot, humid? We prepare for all things. As a coach, I’ve got to make sure our players are ready for the battle that is waiting for them. We don’t control the environment, but we do control how prepared we are.”
On intense week of practice
There’s a lot of guys right now banged up who are fighting their tail off to make sure they go practice. I’m not smart enough, but the only way to get better at football is by playing it. We’re not a training room team, we’re not a weight room team, we’re a real football team. We’re going to put pads on, we’re going to tackle live, we’re going to find ways to grow.
“We’ve got to be smart, and there is a balance. … But I want to make sure there’s a mentality about this team, and it’s been really cool to see it grow. We’re not there yet, but really cool to see it grow.”
On improving team tackling
“We know tackling is a big part of what we need to grow in as a team, so we’re tackling more. We’ve got to make sure our guys can tackle and get guys on the ground, and I want to know who can prior to Game 1.”