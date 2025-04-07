What Boise State’s Spencer Danielson said after first spring scrimmage
Boise State held its first scrimmage of the spring over the weekend, and head coach Spencer Danielson mostly liked what he saw.
“There was some good today, and there’s still a lot that we need to clean up,” Danielson said after Saturday’s closed scrimmage. “It was a really good back-and-forth. … There’s good competition on both sides.”
Boise State’s spring game is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. start at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, April 19.
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s post-scrimmage media availability.
On the battle to replace Ashton Jeanty at running back
“Our tailbacks, they’re competing every single day. We’ve got some guys hurt that aren’t out there right now, but Malik Sherrod and Dylan Riley are out there running their freaking tails off. Banged up, but still continuing to develop and work hard.”
On BYU transfer David Latu, defensive tackle rotation
“He had a good day out there today. He hasn’t even seen his best football yet. He’s continuing to develop and I’m excited to see where he’s going to continue to be in the future.
“We have two of the best defensive line coaches in the nation in Erik Chinander and Frank Maile, so those guys are going to develop. And we’ve seen that. … I’m proud of where those guys have grown to since we’ve started spring. Obviously with the seniors we had that graduated last year and with losing Braxton (Fely to the transfer portal), this is going to be a huge test for us to grow the D Line. But we will. Seeing how they played today … man, we’re going to be good up front.”
On returning defensive leaders Ty Benefield, Jayden Virgin-Morgan
“Ty Benefield and Jayden Virgin-Morgan were huge parts of our defense last year. And seeing them take that next step — first off, as players, but then even taking another step as leaders — they are stepping into those roles in a major way. Both those young men love this football team. They are all-in.
“We did lose some leaders from last season, the Ashton Jeantys, Ahmed (Hassanein, Alexander Teubner), I could go on. But guys are going to step up. They’ve been around those guys. Through spring ball, everybody is still figuring that out, and that’s where as the leader of this program, I’m continuing to push that and put them in that situation where this is your team. Elite teams, they are player-led. This is not my show. I’m here to serve, and I’m there to push you to be your best in every facet of your life. And those guys have really taken the reins.”