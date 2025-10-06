What Boise State’s Spencer Danielson said about Notre Dame autopsy, previewing New Mexico
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson knows the Broncos must play cleaner football over the next two months to secure a third straight Mountain West championship.
The Broncos (3-2, 1-0) turned the ball over four times — all Maddux Madsen interceptions — and committed 13 penalties for 112 yards in a 28-7 road loss to No. 16 Notre Dame.
“We’ve got to continue to get better with everything we do,” Danielson said during Monday’s press conference ahead of a home MWC matchup with New Mexico (3-2, 0-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday.
“We were not able to get in rhythm as an offense to sustain drives. Penalties hurt that … and at the end of the day we turned the ball over, which can’t happen.”
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s press conference.
On effort at Notre Dame
“Watching the film after the Notre Dame game, still very proud of how our team battled. I feel way different than I did after South Florida. A loss is a loss, there are absolutely no moral victories. We lost in all three phases, and that’s hats off to Notre Dame. But our team battled, and we had every opportunity to make plays to win that football game and we didn’t, and that’s for us as coaches. But when you have a foundation of your guys playing hard, you always have a shot.”
On offensive output
“We’ve got to continue to find ways to create explosive plays. I think we only had three explosive plays in the game; you’re not going to win football games that way. When you turn the football over — which we did — and you don’t create explosive plays and you give up explosive plays, you lose the game 98 percent of the time. That’s a stat that we look at holistically, and we did not win in those areas. And we lost the game because of it.”
On defensive performance
“They battled. We did not tackle the way we want to. Those are two really good running backs — that’s not an excuse by any means — but it shows where you’re at as a tackling team when you go against really good ball carriers. So it’s a really good barometer of where we need to grow to.”
On New Mexico, head coach Jason Eck
“I’m so impressed with what Jason Eck has been able to do in his time at New Mexico. I’m obviously impressed with what he did at Idaho, but what he’s been able to do at New Mexico in the months he’s been there has been impressive. He’s a coach of the year candidate, no questions asked. He’s earned that.
“They are 3-2 like us. Absolutely battled Michigan on the road Game 1, were in the game the entire game against a top-15 team on the road. And then they go into UCLA, beat UCLA. I mean they beat them well, and we just saw what UCLA can do in beating Penn State.”