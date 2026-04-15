What is Spencer Danielson’s plan to correct Boise State’s penalty and turnover issues?

Head coach Spencer Danielson guided Boise State to three consecutive Mountain West titles and a College Football Playoff berth in 2024, but Danielson believes the Broncos are capable of even more as the program prepares to enter the Pac-12 this summer.

“I’m proud of a lot of what our team has been able to do; the seniors from the past few years have done a phenomenal job,” Danielson said after Saturday’s scrimmage. “But there is more meat on the bone, and we have to scale this program forward to new heights. And that’s what we’re actively working to do.”

Danielson holds a 24-8 overall record (75 percent winning percentage) over his two-plus seasons at the helm. But the Broncos dipped to a 9-5 record last year, which induced a blowout home loss to Fresno State and a 38-10 whipping at the hands of Washington in the LA Bowl.

Boise State has lost 10 consecutive games against Power Four opponents dating back to 2019. Danielson is 0-5 against Power Four foes.

The Broncos, who open the 2026 season at Oregon, were uncharacteristically sloppy last year. Boise State finished in a tie for 99th nationally in penalties per game (6.9) and ranked 94th in penalty yards per game (59.4).

Turnover margin was also a problem as the Broncos had 15 giveaways in their five losses while creating just one takeaway.

In an attempt to fix last year’s issues, Danielson has become more of a disciplinarian during spring practice.

“My natural personality is positive, high energy, no bad days, no mountain is too high to climb, let’s freaking go! That’s who I am,” Danielson said. “But as the leader of this program, I know if there’s details that are missed and there’s an edge that is missed, we’ll be caught. … And that happened last season at points, and I cannot let it happen again.

“I’m probably paranoid about it, but when I’m at practice, if there is anything that is off—especially relating to effort and physicality—I’m going to make sure that gets fixed, or you can’t play here. … That has to be a foundational part of this team. That has to happen this spring so then in the summer, fall camp and season, I want to be able to be the encourager and have people play with a lot of confidence. Right now, I want them paranoid to make sure if they don’t play hard and physical, they’re going to feel me.”