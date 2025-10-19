What Spencer Danielson said about Boise State’s statement win over UNLV
Boise State knocked UNLV from the ranks of the unbeaten on Saturday with a 56-31 thrashing of the Rebels at Albertsons Stadium.
“We continue to battle, we continue to grow,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said after the win. “People can say what they want, but we’re working, we’re getting better. We’ve still got a long way to go, and I’m proud of our guys for coming out, and they played well tonight.
“You can see in all three phases, this team is getting better and it’s a team that cares about each other.”
The Broncos (5-2, 3-0 Mountain West) picked up their 16th straight win at home while UNLV (6-1, 2-1) suffered its first loss of the season.
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s postgame comments.
On Dylan Riley’s career game
“First off, our offensive line played really good tonight, really good. … They established the line of scrimmage. Our tight ends, receivers, blocked their tails off. The thing about Dylan, if he’s got space, he can take it to the house. He’s got that type of juice, he’s got that type of speed, and that showed tonight.”
On strong start, overcoming mistakes
“I thought we started really well. I know there’s going to be things when you watch the tape that we can fix, and there’s still mistakes out there. We talked all week about ‘Don’t let them off the hook.’ Don’t let them off the hook by us making stupid mistakes, penalties, turnovers, and we did make some in the first half. We dropped the punt, we had a pick, but we battled. We didn’t flinch, and I’m proud of our defense for stepping up. That quarterback is hard to get down, and he got loose sometimes, but (the defense had big stops).”
On clever play calls
“We want to be on the attack, that’s always my mentality in all three phases. I never want a team playing us thinking ‘Oh, this is just what they’re doing.’ I want them to have to defend a lot, and we want to be on the attack. No different in special teams, offensively. And I think our players have a lot of fun repping (fakes). … At the end of the day, it comes down to execution. Our players executed, and I’m proud of them for doing it.
On resilient defensive performance
“You don’t want to give up any yards. We’re never going to be OK with guys scoring or yards, but it’s all about finding a way to win. … With really good football teams, which UNLV is, they’re going to get some yards. We’ve got to stay in the fight, play good red zone defense, and I was proud of the fourth-down stop the guys had late in the game.”