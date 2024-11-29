What Spencer Danielson said after Boise State’s 34-18 win over Oregon State
No. 11 Boise State held off Oregon State, 34-18, on Friday at Albertsons for its 10th straight victory.
The Broncos (11-1) got 226 rushing yards and a touchdown from Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty against future Pac-12 rival Oregon State (5-7).
“I’m just so proud of our guys,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the win. “It’s Week 14 of the season, game number 12, and our guys just go out and work. Monday to Tuesday to Wednesday, short week, and our guys just grind.”
Boise State returns to action next Friday for the Mountain West Football Championship. The Broncos will host No. 22 UNLV (9-2) or Colorado State (7-4) at Albertsons Stadium. A victory would likely secure a first-round College Football Playoff bye for Boise State.
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s postgame radio interview:
On Maddux Madsen and the passing offense showing consistency
“I’m really proud of Maddux. I think he did some really good things. There were a couple drops in the game, but he was resilient. Something that I really saw from Maddux today was his leadership. There were only one or two drives where we had to punt, and on one of those drives we started with two penalties and were way behind the sticks. He brought the offense over and got them going. … Just seeing Maddux lead our offense, continue to stay in it, I’m just so proud of him and how we’re growing.”
On the defense holding Oregon State to 18 points
“We started really fast, which was a huge point of emphasis going into this game. They had a couple three-and-outs to start the game. They had that one long run, which was just a missed fit. It was the exact call we wanted to be in … we just didn’t fit it and it was an (83)-yard touchdown. But I’m proud of our defense for being resilient. We were asked to make two big stops in that game, and our defense did.”
On the Mountain West Football Championship
“It’s all chips on the table. Whoever we play, we’re going to get their best, and they’re going to get ours. That’s the thing about a championship game, you’ve got to make sure the hype doesn’t take you out of playing with really good fundamentals and techniques. You just have to focus on doing your job. We’ve been there before, and we’ve never won back-to-back (Mountain West) championship games. That’s going to be my message to the team when we start prepping. ‘Hey guys, we’ve got to do something that’s never been done. We’ve done some things that have never been done already this year, individually and as a team. And here’s another marker we’ve got to hit.”
