What will Boise State’s defensive back rotation look like in 2026?

A new era of Boise State football is just around the corner.

After capturing three straight Mountain West titles with a College Football Playoff berth in 2024, the Broncos are leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 alongside Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State on July 1.

Boise State Broncos On SI is taking a look at the five biggest questions for the Broncos ahead of their 2026 opener at Oregon.

We kicked off the series with a breakdown of the rebuilt receivers room and will now take a look at Boise State’s retooled secondary.

4. What will the defensive back rotation look like?

Boise State’s secondary morphed from a weakness into a strength in 2025.

During the Broncos’ CFP run in 2024, Boise State ranked No. 106 nationally at 241.4 passing yards allowed per game. With largely the same personnel, the Broncos jumped to No. 15 last season at 175.6 passing yards allowed.

Cornerbacks A’Marion McCoy and Jeremiah Earby and safety Zion Washington have all moved on to the NFL while star safety Ty Benefield transferred to LSU, leaving four big holes to fill in the secondary. Boise State also has a new defensive backs coach in Terrence Brown, who previously worked under former Broncos defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox at California.

“Terrence Brown was a huge hire for us,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson told local media during spring practice. “I think the world of Terrence. Play-caller at Cal last year, I’ve known him for a long time. Phenomenal defensive coach but an elite technician in regard to defensive backs.”

Senior Jaden Mickey is the lone returning starter in Boise State’s secondary.

The 6-foot, 182-pound Mickey made 11 starts last season at nickelback and recorded 38 total tackles, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles. The versatile Mickey could slide over and start at outside corner this fall.

Kennesaw State transfer JeRico Washington Jr. and returnees Demetrius Freeney Jr., Franklyn Johnson Jr. and Sherrod Smith are all in the mix to start at cornerback. Freeney Jr. (two starts) and Smith (two) both have starting experience at Boise State while Washington Jr. was a two-year starter at Kennesaw State.

Safety Derek Ganter Jr. appeared in all 14 games last season with two starts and recorded 27 total tackles. He is likely to be a full-time starter as a junior in 2026.

The other starting safety spot is up for grabs between transfer Kyle Hall and returnee Travis Anderson. Roman Tillmon, Arthur de Boachie and Josiah Alanis could all see time at nickel or safety.

Despite losing four starters from last year’s team, the Broncos are quite deep throughout the secondary. The rotation could include double-digit players under Brown’s leadership.