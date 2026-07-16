12 players who will define Boise State’s first Pac-12 season: No. 8, Rasean Jones

Boise State Broncos On SI is taking a look at the 12 players who will define the Broncos’ first season in the reborn Pac-12.

The series began with breakdowns of running back Sire Gaines, defensive lineman Max Stege, offensive lineman Roger Carreon and defensive back Derek Ganter Jr. We will now move on to one of the most intriguing players on Boise State’s roster: true freshman wide receiver Rasean Jones.

The 6-foot-2, 199-pound Jones was a surprise star of spring practice and received rave reviews from quarterback Maddux Madsen and the coaching staff. He could be in the starting lineup when the Broncos travel to Oregon for their season opener.

Recapping Jones’ 2025 season

Jones was one of the best prep players in Idaho last season for Meridian’s Rocky Mountain High School.

After transferring in from Oregon’s Baker High School, Jones starred in all three phases for the Grizzlies. He tallied 44 carries for 629 yards and 10 touchdowns, 17 receptions for 345 yards and two TDs, scored two more kick return TDs and amassed 36 total tackles with five interceptions on defense.

Jones, the Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division Player of the Year, was voted Class 6A first-team all-state at wide receiver and defensive back.

With Jones and several other Division I prospects leading the way, Rocky Mountain finished 10-2 overall and reached the semifinals of the state playoffs.

Why Boise State is counting on Jones in 2026

Madsen’s top four pass-catchers from last season have all moved on, creating many opportunities for newcomers like Jones to secure immediate playing time.

While Jones ranked among Boise State’s top class of 2026 signees, he was not viewed as a potential Day 1 starter. But Jones was arguably the team’s best receiver during spring practice, showcasing elite hands and athleticism.

The Broncos need multiple receivers to step up this season, and Jones has all the tools to be an instant-impact performer.

Jones’ 2026 outlook

Jones will enter fall camp with a real opportunity to lock down a starting role at wide receiver.

At minimum, Jones should be a versatile offensive weapon who can also help the Broncos on special teams. But his ceiling is much, much higher.

See our full list of 12 players who will define Boise State’s first Pac-12 season:

• No. 12 - Running back Sire Gaines, sophomore

• No. 11 - Defensive lineman Max Stege, senior

• No. 10 - Offensive lineman Roger Carreon, senior

• No. 9 - Defensive back Derek Ganter Jr., junior

• No. 8 - Wide receiver Rasean Jones, freshman