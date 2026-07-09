Ranking Boise State football’s most important newcomers

Following the 2025 season, Boise State signed the highest-rated recruiting class in program history and secured double-digit transfer portal additions.

Several of the first-year players could start as the Broncos transition from the Mountain West to the Pac-12.

Here is a ranking of the top five newcomers who are most likely to make an impact for Boise State in 2026 and beyond.

Honorable mention: Mikaio Edward (defensive tackle) and Darren Morris (wide receiver)

5. Akeem Wright, senior, wide receiver

The Broncos’ top four pass-catchers from a season ago have all moved on, creating opportunities for multiple newcomers to win starting roles in fall camp. One of the fresh faces is Wright, a fifth-year senior who put up monster numbers at the junior college level for De Anza College.

Wright had 53 catches for 964 yards with 13 touchdowns in 2024 and was voted Golden Coast League Offensive Most Valuable Player last season after tallying 59 catches for 1,173 yards and 12 scores.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Wright was rated the No. 225 overall JUCO prospect nationally and the No. 32 receiver by 247Sports. If Wright hits, he could be the Broncos’ leading receiver this season.

4. Roman Tillmon, junior, defensive back

Boise State also has four starting spots to fill in the secondary, and the coaching staff scoured the transfer portal for potential replacements.

Tillmon is a seasoned player who appeared in 35 games during his three years at FCS South Dakota. He started all 15 games last year and notched 94 total tackles, ranking second on the team.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Tillmon checked in as the transfer portal’s No. 73 safety in the 247Sports rankings. He will most likely start at nickelback as Jaden Mickey slides over to corner.

3. JeRico Washington Jr., junior, cornerback

Another experienced player, Washington Jr. appeared in 30 games with 29 starts over his three-year career at Kennesaw State.

The 5-foot-9, 176-pound coverage expert was a second-team all-Conference USA selection in 2024 after picking off two passes with 43 total tackles. He finished last season with 52 total tackles, 12 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Washington Jr., 247Sports’ No. 310 overall portal cornerback, is the frontrunner to start opposite Mickey at corner.

2. Rasean Jones, freshman, wide receiver

One of the breakout stars of spring practice, the 6-foot-2, 199-pound Jones could be an all-Pac-12-caliber receiver as a true freshman.

Jones starred for nearby Rocky Mountain High School as a senior, scoring 14 total touchdowns in 12 games while logging five interceptions and 36 total tackles on defense.

Jones was a late riser in the recruiting world, shooting up to the No. 3 overall player in Idaho and No. 109 receiver nationally in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings. He could be a Day 1 starter for the Broncos at outside receiver.

1. Tyler Ethridge, senior, offensive tackle

Boise State’s biggest loss from last season was left tackle Kage Casey, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

Ethridge, a transfer from Division II Colorado State-Pueblo, all but won the starting left tackle job during spring practice. Ethridge made 29 career starts at left tackle for CSU-Pueblo and was a two-time all-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference pick.

The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Ethridge was rated the No. 206 portal offensive tackle prospect by 247Sports. The Broncos need Ethridge to be a plug-and-play replacement for Casey.