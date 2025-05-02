Former Boise State punter finds new home in transfer portal
After entering the transfer portal in the middle of spring practice, former Boise State punter James Ferguson-Reynolds has landed with a new team.
Ferguson-Reynolds announced his commitment to Oregon on Thursday.
“Duck Nation, I’m home,” Ferguson-Reynolds wrote on X.
An Australia native, Ferguson-Reynolds grew up playing Australian Rules Football before switching to American football. He was rated the No. 10 overall punting prospect for the class of 2022 by 247Sports.
Ferguson-Reynolds became Boise State’s starting punter as a true freshman in 2022 and earned second-team Freshman All-American honors from College Football News.
During the 2023 season, Ferguson-Reynolds led the county in yards per punt (49.7) and received numerous All-America honors. He averaged 43.5 yards per punt last season with a net of 38.3 yards and was voted Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week after placing four punts inside the 20-yard line against Wyoming.
Boise State replaced Ferguson-Reynolds with Weber State punter Oscar Doyle, a fellow Australian who committed to the Broncos last week.
Ferguson-Reynolds was one of three Boise State starters to enter the transfer portal during spring practice.
Linebacker Andrew Simpson, one of the top uncommitted players remaining in the portal, is reportedly considering Miami, North Carolina and USC.
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely opted to withdraw from the portal and return to Boise State last week.
Here are the Broncos’ 18 scholarship transfer portal losses since the end of last season:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr. (New Mexico State)
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani (UTEP)
Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds (Oregon)
Tight end Oliver Fisher (Idaho)
Wide receiver Jackson Grier (Appalachian State)
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne (UMass)
Wide receiver Tyrone Jackson
Edge rusher Joseph Marsh
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic (Western Illinois)
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Linebacker Andrew Simpson
Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)
Safety Gabe Tahir (Idaho State)
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton (Portland State)
Defensive lineman Tyler Wegis
Here are Boise State’s 14 transfer portal additions:
Kicker Colton Boomer (UCF)
Punter Oscar Doyle (Weber State)
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Defensive Derek Ganter Jr. (Eastern Washington)
Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Alma Taleni (Utah)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)