Alaska’s top class of 2026 prospect commits to Boise State
Boise State lost a quarterback commit on Thursday but added a defensive player to its 2026 recruiting class later in the day.
Deuce Alailefaleula, a defensive lineman from Alaska, announced his commitment to the Broncos on X.
“I am honored to announce my commitment to Boise State,” Alailefaleula wrote. “I can’t be more excited to wear that blue and orange. Thank you for the man above for guiding me to the right place to pursue my football dreams. I am pumped to call this place home.”
Alailefaleula was a menace for Anchorage’s Bartlett High School as a junior, recording 78 total tackles (10 for loss), seven sacks, 18 quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. He also played fullback on offense as Bartlett finished 6-4 overall and reached the Division I state semifinals.
The 6-foot-1, 288-pound Alailefaleula is 247Sports’ No. 1 prospect in Alaska for the class of 2026. The three-star recruit is rated the No. 125 overall defensive lineman in the country by 247Sports.
Alailefaleula had multiple Power 4 suitors, including Arizona and California. Nevada, UNLV and Washington State were also after the talented defensive lineman.
Earlier in the day, three-star quarterback Bryson Beaver of Southern California’s Vista Murrieta High School publicly announced that he had decommitted from Boise State. Beaver received a scholarship offer from Oregon and is also being pursued by Alabama and Ohio State, among others.
In the updated 247Sports recruiting rankings, Beaver made a jump from No. 71 to No. 55 on the class of 2026 quarterbacks list. He is rated the No. 93 overall prospect in California.
Beaver was recently invited to compete in the Elite 11 Finals.
With Beaver’s decommitment and the addition of Alailefaleula, Boise State now sits at No. 52 nationally in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 12 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Darren Schmitt, tight end, Evergreen (Washington)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)