Boise State adds more depth to offensive line room with junior college prospect

It was a busy Tuesday for Boise State on the recruiting trail.

The Broncos opened the day by securing a commitment from College of the Canyons (California) defensive tackle Adonte Medley. Head coach Spencer Danielson and company then got a commitment from another California junior college product: San Jose City College offensive tackle Ashton Kershner.

The Broncos extended an offer to Kershner late last month. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Kershner is a Tennessee native who began his college career at UT-Martin, a member of the FCS Ohio Valley Conference. He transferred to San Jose City College and became an impact player at left tackle.

Kershner is an unrated JUCO prospect by 247Sports.

Kershner could compete for immediate playing time at left tackle alongside Tyler Ethridge, a transfer from Division II Colorado State University-Pueblo.

The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Ethridge was a two-year starter at left tackle for the ThunderWolves, who secured back-to-back Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles.

Ethridge is rated a three-star transfer portal prospect by 247Sports and the No. 169 offensive tackle nationally. Ethridge also held reported offers from Colorado State, North Texas, Oklahoma State and Washington State before signing with the Broncos last month.

Boise State is up to 35 signees for its 2026 recruiting class. Six of the signees are JUCO products.

Here are the Broncos’ 35 incoming high school and junior college recruits for their 2026 recruiting class:

Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)

Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)

Adam Auston, linebacker, MacArthur (Oklahoma)

Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)

Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)

Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)

Keilan Chavies, running back, Hutto (Texas)

Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)

Lincoln Dunn, wide receiver, Melissa (Texas)

Rocky Dunn, linebacker, Melissa (Texas)

Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)

Terrious Favors, wide receiver, Carver (Georgia)

Kyle Hall, safety, College of San Mateo (California)

Cash Herrera, quarterback, The Bishop’s School (California)

Davin Hill, defensive back, Mansfield Timberview (Texas)

Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)

Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)

Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)

Ashton Kershner, offensive line, San Jose City College (California)

Zyhaire Lewis, linebacker, Chaffey College (California)

AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)

Connor LaGrow, offensive line, Tualatin (Oregon)

Adonte Medley, defensive line, College of the Canyons (California)

CD Nuno, linebacker, Philomath (Oregon)

Gustaf Henriks Ras, edge rusher, Sweden

Andrew Rheubottom, defensive line, De Anza College (California)

Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)

Bradan Scott, punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)

Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)

Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)

Madden Soliai, safety, Kahuku (Hawaii)

Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)

Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)

Corey Webb Jr., edge rusher, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)

Akeem Wright, wide receiver, De Anza College (California)