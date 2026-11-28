While in the thick of a College Football Playoff push, Boise State is putting the finishing touches on its 2027 recruiting class.

On Friday, the Broncos secured a commitment from San Diego Mesa College linebacker Keali’i Sione.

“I’m blessed to announce that I am committed to Boise State!,” Sione wrote on X.

The 6-foot, 210-pound Sione received an offer from the Broncos last week. He was also being courted by Central Michigan, North Texas and Sacramento State, among others.

An unrated prospect by the major recruiting services, Sione notched 72 total tackles (6.5 for loss) and two sacks this season for San Diego Mesa College. He was voted Southern California Football Association Defensive Player of the Year.

Sione’s commitment signals that the Broncos are likely to lose prize linebacker recruit Ryce Palepoi from Utah power Corner Canyon High School.

Palepoi, a rising three-star prospect, has taken recent official visits to California, Michigan, Texas and Utah.

Palepoi wrapped up his senior season with 100 total tackles (eight for loss), two sacks, five quarterback hurries, four pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and an interception. Corner Canyon captured the Class 6A state title.

Earlier this week, the Broncos secured another prep commitment from three-star offensive lineman Vuk Strbac from Illinois’ Maine South High School.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Strbac was previously committed to Toledo. He also held reported offers from Northern Illinois and James Madison, among others.

Strbac did not allow a sack while starring at offensive tackle during his senior season at Maine South.

College football’s early signing period will open next week on Wednesday and close on Friday, Dec. 4.

Here are Boise State’s 17 known commitments for the class of 2027.

Maxton Barnes, offensive line, Columbia High School (Idaho)

Jayden Bradley, defensive back, Eaglecrest (Colorado)

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

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Bryson Ford, defensive back, North Gwinnett High School (Georgia)

Grayson Kazmouz, edge rusher, Laguna Beach High School (California)

Landon Kingston, kicker, Silas High School (Washington)

Malachi McFarland, running back, Damien High School (California)

J’Isaiah Mitchell, athlete, Puyallup High School (Washington)

Ryce Palepoi, linebacker, Corner Canyon High School (Utah)

Kekoa Peko, defensive line, St. John Bosco High School (California)

Bryer Putman, tight end, Wilton High School (Iowa)

Ben Rainwater, offensive line, Inglemoor High School (Washington)

Beaux Sauve, edge rusher, College of San Mateo (California)

Hassan Smith, defensive back, Desert Mountain High School (Arizona)

Kael Snyder, quarterback, Perry High School (Arizona)

Keali;i Sione, linebacker, San Diego Mesa College (California)

Vuk Strbac, offensive line, Maine South High School (Illinois)

Benjamin Wiepert, defensive back, Wilsonville High School (Oregon)