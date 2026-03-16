Class of 2028 quarterback recruit commits to Boise State

Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson received a commitment over the weekend from class of 2028 quarterback Zeke Thomas.

The 6-foot, 188-pound Thomas is the first class of 2028 prospect to commit to the Broncos. The unranked recruit from Oregon’s Willamette High School also held an early offer from Sacramento State.

First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity and guiding me every step of the way.



I am incredibly excited and grateful to announce that I have committed to Boise State University.



This wouldn’t be possible without the support from my family,… pic.twitter.com/pCJN1yd56z — Zeke Thomas (@Zekeymanjames) March 15, 2026

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity and guiding me every step of the way,” Thomas wrote on X. “I am incredibly excited and grateful to announce that I have committed to Boise State University. This wouldn’t be possible without the support from my family, coaches, teammates, and friends. Thank you to everyone, for pushing me to strive for growth and for always believing in me.”

Thomas had a monster sophomore season for Willamette, completing 166 of 252 passes (66 percent) for 2,652 yards with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for 370 yards and three TDs.

A first-team all-South-Central selection, Thomas helped lead Willamette to a conference title and the Class 6A state quarterfinals.

The Broncos also have one commitment for their 2027 recruiting class: three-star quarterback Kael Snyder from Arizona’s Perry High School. Snyder is rated the No. 41 quarterback nationally and the No. 14 overall prospect in Arizona in the 247Sports class of 2027 rankings.

Snyder chose the Broncos over reported offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Utah, Washington and numerous others.

Snyder received first-team Class 6A Southern all-region honors following his junior season at Perry. He completed 182 of 315 passes (58 percent) for 2,720 yards with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Perry finished 6-6 overall last year and placed third in the Southern Conference.

Snyder is the son of Adam Snyder, a former first-team All-American offensive tackle for Oregon who played in the NFL from 2005-14.

Boise State signed two three-star quarterbacks for its 2026 signing class: Cash Herrera of The Bishop’s School (California) and Jackson Taylor of Thousand Oaks (California).

Herrera is rated the nation’s No. 39 quarterback prospect and No. 54 overall recruit in California by 247Sports. He was previously committed to Indiana.

Taylor is just below Herrera in the rankings, checking in at No. 47 in the national quarterback rankings and No. 65 among California prospects.

The Broncos had three class of 2026 quarterbacks flip to other schools: Bryson Beaver (signed with Oregon, now at Georgia), Tradon Bessinger (Iowa) and Jackson Presley (flipped to Montana State, then Sacramento State, signed with Portland State).