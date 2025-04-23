ACC Notebook: Top Five ACC Draft Picks Summary; ACC Daily, April 23, 2025
The NFL Draft is a day away, and the ACC had some of the best talent in the entire class last season. Overall, the conference produced 41 draft picks, and some instantly made an impact. Look no further than the defensive rookie of the year, Jared Verse, formerly of Florida State, and the offensive rookie of the year was a SEC product in Jayden Daniels. The conference has the chance to have some of the most dynamic players in this class again, starting with the top pick.
Here is a look at the top five players coming out of the ACC this season who will be instant impact players for years to come and what is being said about them:
1. Cam Ward, QB, Miami
What else hasn't been said about the Heisman Finalist quarterback from Miami? Ward's odds of being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft are already locked up as he will prepare to be a franchise player instantly for the Tennessee Titans.
Of all the quarterback moves that might happen in the draft, Cam Ward going to Tennessee feels like the only one that's an absolute lock. If the Titans end up not taking Ward, it would be one of the biggest surprises in NFL Draft history — John Breech (CBS)
2. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
No matter how outstanding Ashton Jenaty is and will be in the NFL, Hampton was also one of the best running backs in the country last season. Some consider him the second-best in the class, and it would be hard to argue against it. He rushed for 1660 yards in the 2024 season, finishing with 15 touchdowns and averaging 138 yards a game. Had Jeanty not been the talk of the running back class (as he deserves Hampton could be hyper on many teams' draft board.
Hampton is not the most elusive runner and he runs high, so a porous offensive line could hamper his production (similar to how we've seen with runners like Taylor and Latavius Murray, among others) in the past. But if you can get him in the right scheme, he can shine right away. His pass game skills (protection and receiving) give him the upside to play on all three downs for an offense. He can be a weapon in the red zone but also a home-run hitter at any given moment. If you get him in the right zone-blocking scheme, Hampton could be a star right away. --Dan Schneier (CBS)
3. Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE, Boston College
One of the most underrated pass rushers in this class, Ezeiruaku, is made for prime time no matter where he goes. "Bendy" is a word that will be heard a lot about the talented rusher who put on a show for the Boston College Eagles last season.
Slightly undersized outside linebacker for a 3-4 front with long arms and plus athleticism. Ezeiruaku uses every bit of his length paired with aggression to mitigate size differences at the point of attack. He gets engulfed at times but typically separates from or slips blocks cleanly. He’s quick off the snap, using bend and agility to win at the top of the rush or make stops in the backfield. His hands exploit small advantages to turn them into big ones and he has a variety of ways to challenge protection, though he’s still learning to craft his plans. Ezeiruaku’s play demeanor, skill and athletic talent are the underpinnings of a productive starter with three-down value — Lance Zierlein (NFL)
4. Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State
FSU was awful last season, but sometimes there are a few diamonds in the rough. Thomas was one of the only players on one team last season who had a lot of positive outlooks, and he will be a high pick for day two in the draft.
Thomas has the prototypical frame for an NFL cornerback, utilizing his long arms and body control to disrupt plays in coverage and compete in the run game. While still developing in some areas of his game, Thomas' physicality, ball skills, and athleticism make him a versatile option for teams seeking a boundary defender with upside. Thomas' length and body control are standout traits in coverage, particularly when contesting passes. He can track the ball in flight, using his size and timing to break up passes at the catch point. His physicality allows him to challenge receivers at the line of scrimmage and disrupt their timing. — Cory Giddings (Bleacher Report)
5. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
Highlighted by his stellar game against eventual Heisman Winner Tavis Hunter, this Canadian has taken the Pac-12/ACC by storm. He has a lot to love with his upside as well as his great hands.
Elic Ayomanor was easily the best weapon for the Stanford passing attack for the last two seasons, and played without the benefit of an elite quarterback. He still shined, playing multiple roles and making a difference all over the defense. He needs to clean up his drops, but after two years in college, already presents a receiver that can contribute even as a rookie — David Dorey (The Huddle)
Honorable Mention: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
2025 NFL Draft Order
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Chicago Bears
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Miami Dolphins
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Rams
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- Washington Commanders
- Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
