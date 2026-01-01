Dolphins Will Bring Troy Aikman in As Adviser During Search for New GM
This offseason, the Dolphins will be searching for a new general manager after the organization parted ways with Chris Grier back on Oct. 31. To help in Miami’s search, the team will bring in Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman to serve as an adviser on the search committee, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.
It’s important to note that this isn’t a permanent role for Aikman. He will continue his broadcasting roles with ESPN, including this weekend on Saturday during the Seahawks–49ers game. He is the network’s lead analyst alongside Joe Buck on Monday Night Football.
Aikman’s role as a broadcaster will not be impacted by him aiding the Dolphins in their general manager search since it isn’t a full-time role he’s taking on.
Miami wants “an outside respected perspective from someone who had strong relationships across the league,” Schefter reported, and Aikman appeared to be their answer. Aikman played 12 seasons for the Cowboys, winning three Super Bowl titles in that span. And in his broadcasting role, he’s knows a lot about the state of the league by covering every NFL team. His knowledge will be beneficial in helping the Dolphins find a new general manager.
The Dolphins will face the Patriots on Sunday. Through 17 weeks, though, Miami posted a 7–9 record and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.