Color Combinations of Atlantic Coast Conference Teams in Ranked Order: ACC Daily
Colors represent so much more in sports than one might see on the surface.
Some teams are defined by their school colors. For instance, Boston College Eagles’ fans claim they bleed maroon and gold. Other schools, like Alabama, are known for color in a different way—the school’s primary color, crimson, is in the team name itself, the Crimson Tide.
Colors are important because they carry on a tradition which can be passed down multiple generations. Besides the school’s name itself, or the mascot—which changes from time to time in rare cases—colors are one of the most consistent elements in sports.
Here is a list of each Atlantic Coast Conference school’s colorway in ranked order from most pleasing to least.
1. North Carolina | colors: carolina blue and navy
There is nothing more pleasing to the eye than a light-sky blue. Everything about the Tar Heels’ colorway exudes class. The mixture of carolina blue with white, and the occasional dash of navy, is as fresh as colorways get.
2. Stanford | colors: cardinal red, white, black and cool grey
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Stanford’s cardinal red is plain and simple, but it gives an undertone of historical significance. This version of red has served as a staple in the realm of sports for a long time.
3. Clemson | colors: clemson orange and regalia (a shade of purple)
This might be a surprise pick to some, but there is nothing more eye-popping on a Saturday with the backdrop of green grass than Clemson's orange uniforms, which almost have a neon glow at night.
4. Boston College | colors: maroon and gold
The BC maroon and gold is a fine sight. The gold might not be as shiny as a Notre Dame gold, per se, but the contrast of the two colors fits like a glove. There is a majestic quality to the colorway, symbolizing loftiness, power and prestige.
5. Florida State | colors: garnet and gold
BC and FSU are essentially tied in this list, but the main difference is that the Eagles wear gold-only helmets, as opposed to the garnet-striped arrow on the side of the Seminoles’ helmets, which is less formal. It’s a simple preference that goes a long way.
6. Duke | colors: dark navy blue and duke royal blue
Not as charming as its North-Carolina counterpart, UNC, but there is nothing ever wrong with a blue-white combo.
7. SMU | colors: red and blue
‘Merica, baby. As the only Texas school of the bunch, it makes sense for SMU to don the red, white and blue.
8. Louisville | colors: cardinal red and black
It could be a mind trick, but the cardinal red on Louisville’s uniforms as opposed to Stanford’s contains less aura.
9. Wake Forest | colors: old gold and black
This could be at the very bottom of the list for some, but the Demon Deacons have an old-timey, rustic colorway which sends a message of grittiness.
10. Georgia Tech | colors: tech gold and navy blue
When the Yellow Jackets decide to roll out their white and gold threads, the uniforms appear more unique. Bees should stay away from the color blue.
11. Virginia | colors: jefferson blue and virginia orange
The Cavaliers possess an iconic colorway—one that is recognizable to many, especially during March Madness. But the combination is softer to the eye than the previous ones.
12. Pittsburgh | colors: game royal and university gold
The simple truth is that blue and gold do not mix as well as red and gold. Side note—since when has there ever been a panther sighting in Pittsburgh?
13. Miami | colors: orange and green
A classic look and the appeal is there. But it is like the school is pleading with people on the outside to know that Miami is a tropical place.
14. Cal | colors: berkeley blue and california gold
Still not used to the fact that Cal is in the ACC. This colorway is rubbish compared to the rest of the blue-yellow crop.
15. Syracuse | colors: orange (and blue and white?)
Loss of points for naming its mascot the same as its colorway. Couldn’t do any better than that?
16. NC State | colors: wolfpack red, white and black
Just a “wannabe” Louisville. Nothing special here.
17. Virginia Tech | colors: chicago maroon and burnt orange
The colors you probably see after a late night on the town.