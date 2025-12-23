47 Second Half Points Propel Boston College Men's Basketball Past FDU

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (6-6) men’s basketball team earned a 72-61 victory over the FDU Knights (3-9) on Monday night inside Conte Forum.

Boston College got out to an early 10-8 lead over FDU with 14:01 remaining in the opening half. Although both teams did not shoot well out of the gate, each knocked down a pair of three-pointers to keep it close.

Guard Luka Toews led the early stretch for the Eagles as the sophomore notched eight of BC’s first 10 points. He nailed both shots from behind the arc as well as a jumper.

Boston College’s offense, which looked better to start the contest than in previous games this season, went cold quickly. FDU picked up its first lead of the night 14-11 with 11:55 to go. The Knights went on a 6-1 run in two minutes and 30 seconds. BC did not make a basket in that time frame.

FDU’s hot streak continued as the team went on a 15-4 run to extend its lead into double digits 26-15 with 8:03 left in the first. Boston College’s only points came from a layup and jumper by forward Boden Kapke.

Down the stretch of the first, Boston College cut into its deficit, but still found itself down 33-25 at halftime.

In the half, the Eagles shot 25% from the floor and 15.4% from behind the arc compared to the Knights’ 40.7% from the floor and 40% from three-point range.

Just like in previous games this season, Boston College’s offense opened the second half more aggressive than the first. The team scored 12 points in under five minutes, however still trailed FDU 42-37 with 15:18 left in regulation.

The Eagles got within one point 43-42 with 14:19 to go after a five-point possession. Kapke scored a layup and was fouled. After missing the free throw attempt, BC picked up the rebound and Toews drilled a three-pointer, his fourth of the night.

After a turnover by FDU, Boston College regained the lead 44-43 with a layup by Kapke.

The remainder of the game was a back-and-forth battle. BC and FDU were knotted at 52 with 7:55 left in the contest, but a three-pointer by guard Caleb Steger put the Eagles back in front on the following possession and they never looked back.

Toews led the Eagles with a career-high 21 points.

Next up, Boston College hosts Le Moyne for its final non-conference game on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACCNX.

