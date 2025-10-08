BC Women's Soccer Set to Continue ACC Play Tomorrow In Style: The Rundown
While the start of the week hasn't been active from an athletics standpoint, tomorrow offers a different tune, with for Eagles squads set to square off against various foes around the country.
One of those games is BC women's soccer vs. NC State on Thursday night. The match will have an added flair as time begins, as the Eagles will be donning their new pink threads to raise awareness for Breast Cancer, as October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.
A win against the Wolfpack would mark the team's first conference win of the season, and could come at the absolute perfect time, as the team currently sits at 4-4-5 overall. Obviously, the defense has been there, but the scoring has got to come from somewhere against NC State if the team wants to leave the night with a win.
Here is The Rundown for October 8, 2025.
Wednesday's Schedule:
There are no athletic events scheduled for October 8, 2025.
Tuesday's Results:
No athletic events took place on October 7, 2025.
Countdown to Boston College men's basketball season opener:
26 days
Did You Notice?
Boston College women's cross country just saw a jump in the USTFCCCA (say that acronym five times fast) top 25 poll. The Eagles now sit at No. 23 in the country following a fifth place finish at the Sean Earl Loyola Lakefront Invitational. Previously, BC found itself ranked 30th overall in the same poll. Four runners set PRs in the team's last meet, with the next meet coming Oct. 17 at a time that is yet to be announced.
As stated in the earlier part of today's rundown, Boston College women's soccer will wear pink uniforms in honor of breast cancer awareness month in the team's Thursday matchup against NC State. BC is one of several different programs across the country to adopt the trend. Over 300,000 women worldwide will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, according to projections by the American Cancer Society.
BC received a commitment from 2027 ATH Zahir Mitchell. He attends Milton Academy.
