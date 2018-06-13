How many times has USA hosted the World Cup?

The United States, Mexico and Canada won the joint bid for the 2026 World Cup after FIFA conducted a vote to decide the host nations.

After defeating Morocco to secure the successful joint bid, it will be the first time the nation has hosted the World Cup since 1994, when Brazil defeated Italy in the final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Of the 21 World Cups, the United States has hosted the games just one time. Mexico has hosted the competition twice, in 1970 and 1986.

USA has also hosted the Women's World Cup twice, in 1999 and 2003.

Canada hosted the last competition, in 2015, which was won by the United States.