Boston College Baseball Beats USC Upstate For First Win of Season
The Boston College Eagles (1-1) baseball team earned its first win of the season with an 11-9 victory over the USC Upstate Spartans (1-1) on Sunday afternoon.
The explosive offenses by both teams started early.
Eagles third baseman Patrick Roche got on base after hitting a leadoff double to start the game and scored on an RBI single by first baseman Nick Wang.
Shortstop Sam McNulty added to the Eagles lead in the second with an RBI double, driving in right fielder Jack Toomey. Prior to McNulty’s at-bat, Toomey hit a one-out single and advanced into scoring position after the Spartans pitcher was called for a balk.
In the third, Boston College put its third run on the board with an RBI single by Vince Cimini which brought home Wang from second. Wang hit a two-out double in his plate appearance.
USC Upstate tacked its first two runs onto the board in the home half of the following two innings, both by outfielder Henry Zenor. The first was a leadoff solo home run in the second and the other was a sacrifice fly in the third to get within one 3-2.
An explosive fourth gave the Eagles a lot of support. Boston College scored four runs on a pair of hits, a two-RBI single by Roche and a two-run home run by designated hitter Kyle Wolff to extend its lead 7-2.
Roche added a run to the board for the Eagles in the sixth to put the Eagles up 8-2. The graduate drew a walk to reach base and scored after two errors by the Spartans and a stolen base.
USC Upstate knotted up the contest at 8 in the bottom half of the seventh on a pair of three-run home runs in a two innings span. The first came from second baseman Alex Ritzer in the sixth and the other from third baseman Jake Armsey in the seventh.
The Spartans gained its first lead of the day 9-8 later in the inning as pinch hitter Scott Campbell scored on an error by McNulty.
Boston College retook the lead 10-9 in the eighth on a two-run home run by Wolff, his second bomb of the day and Wang gave the Eagles some run support with a solo home run in the ninth to extend the lead 11-9.
In total, seven Eagles worked on the mound. A.J. Colarusso started and earned two runs on four hits and four walks in 2.2 innings of work. Peter Schaefer, Cesar Gonzalez, JD Ogden, Dylan Howanitz, Matthew Spada, and Joey Ryan entered out of the bullpen.
Spada earned the win and Ryan was credited with the save.
Next up, Boston College travels to New Orleans, La., for a road series against New Orleans starting on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.