Georgia Tech’s Brent Key Looked So Disappointed After Thrilling Comeback Win Over BC
As expected, Georgia Tech remains atop the ACC standings after Week 12. What wasn’t expected, however, was how close the Yellow Jackets came to losing their lead in the conference during their game against Boston College on Saturday.
Facing a Boston College team that has won one game all year and none of its conference matchups, Georgia Tech entered the fourth quarter trailing the Eagles 28-17 and on the brink of a disaster. The No. 16 Yellow Jackets have legitimate hopes of winning the ACC and making the College Football Playoff. What should have been their easiest game remaining turned into a heart-stopper.
Fortunately for Georgia Tech, they were able to battle back. The Yellow Jackets finally re-took the lead after scoring a field goal and two touchdowns on their first three possessions of the final quarter, but Boston College responded with a touchdown of their own to take a 34-33 lead with just over four minutes remaining. Georgia Tech mustered another field goal, and held off Boston College’s final Hail Mary attempt to earn the win and move to 9-1 on the season.
Though Georgia Tech walked away with the victory, the disappointment of coming that close to a loss against one of the worst Power 4 teams certainly overpowered any feelings of jubilation from pulling of the comeback win.
“We won the game. We have a lot of work we needed to do, but we got a win. Happy about that,” head coach Brent Key said with little enthusiasm.
Key also said, “It says we don’t need to be getting in double-digit deficits. A lot of things out there we shouldn’t have allowed to happen. We did, credit to them. We were able to stay the course and stay together and come back.”
At the end of the postgame interview, the reporter reminded Key, “You can smile, you did win.”
With the Yellow Jackets facing No. 22 Pitt and No. 5 Georgia over their final two games of the regular season, Key is looking to ensure they do not fall flat again. Per Chad Bishop of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Key told his players after the game that it’s time to start thinking about next week’s game, which he called a “play-in game.” He said, "There is no 24-hour rule after this one, there's a 24-second rule."
By winning their ninth game of the season, Georgia Tech is off to its best start to a season since 2016, but it won’t feel so sweet if they come out the way they did on Saturday over their next two games.