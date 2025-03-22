Boston College Baseball Evens Series With No. 17 UNC
The Boston College Eagles (10-10, 3-5 ACC) baseball team evened its series against the No. 17 UNC Tar Heels (17-6, 3-5 ACC) with a 3-2 win on Saturday afternoon.
The Tar Heels tacked on the first run of the day in the third inning on an sacrifice fly by third baseman Gavin Gallaher, but their lead did not last long.
Boston College got on the board and took the lead in the home half of the fifth on a three-run home run by third baseman Patrick Roche. Prior to the blast, shortstop Sam McNulty and center fielder Josiah Ragsdale both hit one-out singles to reach base.
UNC cut its deficit in half in the eighth on an RBI single from shortstop Alex Madera. Madera got into scoring position after stealing second and the Tar Heels moved the game-tying run 90-feet away, but a strikeout stranded the two.
Left-handed pitcher Tyler Mudd started on the mound for the Eagles. In his latest outing, the senior went 4.1 innings and allowed one hit, one run (earned), walked four batters, and struck out one.
Kyle Kipp and Joey Ryan entered out of the bullpen. The pair combined for four hits, one earned run, and strikeouts. Kipp earned the win, moving him to 1-1 on the year and Ryan was credited with the save, his fourth of the season.
On Friday, the Eagles lost to the Tar Heels 5-1. With the victory, Boston College forced the rubber match.
Next up, Boston College and UNC will play the finale on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for noon ET on ACCNX.