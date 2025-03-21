Boston College Baseball Drops Home Game to No. 17 UNC
The Boston College Eagles (9-10, 2-5 ACC) baseball team dropped its series opener against the No. 17 UNC Tar Heels (17-5, 3-4 ACC) 5-1 on Friday afternoon.
The first half of the contest was a pitchers’ duel. Eagles starting pitcher A.J. Colarusso worked four scoreless frames while UNC’s starter Knapp went six scoreless.
Colarusso allowed his first earned run in the fifth inning on a solo home run by UNC left fielder Sam Angelo.
The Tar Heels extended their lead in the seventh after plating two runs on an RBI double by second baseman Jackson Van De Brake and an RBI single by left fielder Sawyer Black.
After the pair of runs, Colarusso’s day came to a close. The junior allowed five hits, three runs (all earned), walked three batters, and struck out three in 6.1 innings of work.
JD Ogden came into the game out of the bullpen for the Eagles.
Boston College tacked on its sole run of the day in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by first baseman Nick Wang.
UNC capped off its day with a two-run home run by first baseman Hunter Stokely which captured the 5-1 victory.
In total, Ogden allowed one hit, two runs (both earned), walked one batter, and struck out one in an inning of work. John Kwiatkowski entered in the eighth and pitched the remainder of the game. He allowed just one walk in his outing.
Up next, Boston College and UNC play the middle game of the series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACCNX.