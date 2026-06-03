Boston College Baseball Pitcher Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College baseball has lost its first player to the transfer portal this offseason.

Eagles pitcher John Mass has announced that he is hitting the portal.

The sophomore made the announcement via social media on Tuesday night.

I officially entered the transfer portal from Boston College with 3 years of eligibility remaining



6’0 | 195lbs

RHP/UTL

DSA status



FB: 90-92 T94 (22-24IVB)

Fork: 76-80

CB: 75-78

CT: 83-85



☎️: 401-200-5167

📧: johnmassbaseball@gmail.com

Summer: @NewportGulls (NECBL) pic.twitter.com/gjtTfGjthG — John Mass (@johnmass_6) June 2, 2026

The Portsmouth, R.I., native spent two seasons with the program. He did not take the field in 2025.

In 2026, he made three appearances out of the bullpen and allowed one hit, zero runs, and one walk in 2.2 innings of work. He also recorded five strikeouts.

Mass came to Boston College as a part of its ‘24 class which also featured infielder Julio Solier, catcher/pitcher Cesar Gonzalez, outfielder Colin Larson, pitcher Brady Miller, pitcher Gavin Soares, pitcher Jacob Burnham, catcher Jace Roossien, outfielder Charlie Comella, and outfielder Ben Williams.

As a prospect, he ranked No. 149 nationally in shortstops and was the top prospect in R.I. overall and at shortstop.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

The news comes just days after Boston College’s season ended in the Athens Regional.

This year, the Eagles had a historic season. The team boasted a 37-23 overall record which tied for the most wins in a season in program history. It also notched 17 ACC wins which was a program best.

After the regular season, Boston College made an appearance in the ACC Tournament as the No. 4 seed which was the highest seed the program has ever earned in the tournament. The top four seed also gave it a double bye and an automatic place in the quarterfinals where it lost to Miami 8-2.

The Eagles got placed in the Athens Regional as a 2-seed alongside host-team Georgia, Liberty, and Long Island. The bid was the first time Boston College had gone to a Regional since 2023.

In the team’s Regionals run, Boston College went 1-2. The team opened the event with a 4-3 loss to Liberty to send it to the loser’s bracket. The Eagles won their first elimination game against Long Island 8-4, however lost in the second elimination game to Liberty 8-3 to close out the 2026 campaign.

The only other times Boston College has hit the 37 win mark in a season was 2005 and 2023.

The college baseball transfer portal window opened on June 1 and will stay open until June 30.

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