Two Boston College Baseball Alums Ink First Professional Contracts

Although no Boston College baseball player was selected in the 2026 MLB Draft this weekend, a pair of former Eagles have already inked deals.

Former Birdball ace A.J. Colarusso and outfielder Jack Toomey have both signed their first professional contracts with the New York Mets.

A.J. is going to the Mets!



Congrats to @aj_cola14 on signing a contract with the @Mets! pic.twitter.com/Gtr0KDCauA — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) July 13, 2026

Colarusso spent four seasons at Boston College. During his time with the Eagles, he made 59 appearances, which included 50 starts, pitched 243 innings, and allowed 285 hits, 176 runs (153 earned), 32 home runs, walked 95 batters, and struck out 213.

In his final season in Brighton this year, Colarusso cemented his spot as the Friday starter in the weekend rotation. In total, he made 16 starts and allowed 91 hits, 52 runs (41 earned), walked 24 batters, and struck out 77 in 83 innings of work. He also notched a 5-4 record and a 4.45 ERA as well as had one complete game.

In 2026, he had a career-best season as he logged highs in strikeouts, innings pitched, starts, and wins.

On top of his career-best season in stats, he also etched his name into the Boston College history books as he broke the program record for career starts as well as ranks fourth all-time in innings pitched and sixth in strikeouts.

Another Eagle going to the Mets!



Congrats to @JackToomey77 on signing a contract with the @Mets! pic.twitter.com/3S7wMoVvbE — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) July 13, 2026

Toomey spent two seasons on the Heights after transferring from Holy Cross after the 2024 season. In his Boston College career, Toomey started 106 of his 107 games played and posted a .286 batting average with 109 hits, 10 home runs, 62 runs batted in, 70 walks, and 27 stolen bases.

In 2026, he had the fourth-highest batting average (.316), fourth-most hits (55), third-most doubles (14), the most triples (6), the third-most home runs (5), the second-most walks (38), and fourth-most stolen bases (18) among the team.

Both players helped Boston College to a program-best season in 2026. During the campaign, the Eagles posted 37 total wins which is tied for the most in BC history (2005, 2023).

The record-setting season for Birdball included recording the most wins in the regular-season (36), the most ACC wins in a season (17), and notching its highest-ever seeding in the ACC Tournament as the No. 4 seed.

Colarusso and Toomey are the first two players from Boston College's 2026 roster to sign professional contracts.

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