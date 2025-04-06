Boston College Baseball Run Ruled by No. 18 Louisville
The Boston College Eagles (13-17, 5-10 ACC) baseball team suffered a 12-1 run-rule loss to the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (24-7, 8-4 ACC) on Sunday afternoon.
The Cardinals got off to a 3-0 lead in the first two innings. Louisville plated a pair of runs in the first on a sacrifice fly by right fielder Garret Pike and an RBI single by third baseman Jake Munroe. The team followed those up with a solo home run by first baseman Tague Davis in the second.
Boston College got on the board in the third on an RBI double by center fielder Josiah Ragsdale, its only run of the contest.
Louisville extended its lead in the fourth 6–1 on an RBI groundout by shortstop Alex Alicea and a two-RBI single by Zion Rose.
The Cardinals’ offense continued to stay hot in the seventh as they scored six runs and forced a run rule victory. The first came from an RBI double by Pike, followed by an RBI single by Munroe and an RBI single by designated hitter Eddie King Jr.
Davis ended the game with a three-run home run to cement the 12-1 victory.
Pitcher A.J. Colarusso started on the mound for the Eagles. In the outing, he went 3.1 innings and allowed five hits, five runs (three earned), walked two batters, and struck out one. Tyler Mudd and Dylan Howanitz entered out of the bullpen.
Colarusso was credited with the loss.
With the defeat, Boston College gets swept by the Cardinals as it lost the two opening games in a doubleheader on Friday as well.
Next up, Boston College returns home to face the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET on ACCNX.