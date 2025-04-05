Boston College Baseball Drops Both Games of Doubleheader to Louisville, The Rundown: April 5, 2025
It was another dismal day at the office for Boston College baseball on Friday as top-25 ranked Louisville played host to the Eagles and put up emphatic offensive numbers in a doubleheader on Friday.
Boston College lost game one 12-8 and game two 17-5 to drop the Eagles to 13-16 on the season and firmly underneath the .500 mark.
Bad early innings from Patrick Forbes and Jake Gregor doomed Boston College in the first game, as the pair gave up seven runs between the two of them. In game two, another bad start from Kyle Kipp surrendered eight runs and sunk the Eagles before they ever had a chance to get going in the first place.
Game three between the two ACC foes is slated for today at 2 p.m. as BC will attempt to avoid the sweep.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women’s Track & Field: Boston College at Stanford Invitational | Live Stats
- Rowing: Boston College at Saint Joseph's Invitational | 1:45 p.m. ET | Live Stats; vs. Villanova | 4 p.m. | Live Stats
- Sailing: Boston College at NEISA Open Team Race Conference Championship, Boston College at Emily Wick Trophy, Boston College at Mystic Lake Team Race
- Women's LAX: Boston College at No. 2 North Carolina | 11 a.m. | Live Stats | Watch
- Baseball: Boston College at Louisville | 2 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Softball: Boston College 7, Army 0 | Boston College 9, Villanova 0 (5 Innings)
- Baseball (DH): Boston College 8, Louisville 12 | Boston College 5, Louisville 17
- Women's Tennis: Boston College 0, Virginia 4
- Men's Tennis: Boston College 0, NC State 4
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
147 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women’s lacrosse goalie Shea Dolce and attacker Mckenna Davis are climbing up the program leaderboards.
- The Boston College football program shared photos from spring practice via social media on Thursday.
- Boston College Athletics revealed this week’s Eagles of the Week.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[On Tom Davis:] “Dr. Tom was kind of a stickler for his offense, his defense. He was very good defensively, did a lot of great things. One of the things that I had to do coming in, playing a different style in high school, was just to really pay attention because he was really particular about how you ran his flex offense and what he was looking for, and then I started to find some niches and opportunities that I think kind of played to my strength, and so I utilized it, and it helped me to be able to compete at that level. Once it started happening, it just kind of continued to snowball.”- John Bagley
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social