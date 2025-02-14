Boston College Baseball Suffers Loss to USC Upstate in Season Opener
The Boston College Eagles (0-1) baseball team dropped its season opener against the USC Upstate Spartans (1-0) 10-7 on Friday evening in Spartanburg, S.C.
The Eagles got off to a 3-0 lead which was led by right fielder Jack Toomey. The Holy Cross transfer hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the second inning and a two-run home run in the fourth.
The Spartans battled back and knotted up the contest at three in the sixth with an RBI groundout by first baseman Wylie Waters and an RBI double by designated hitter Johnny Sweeney. Sweeney also scored in the inning on a wild pitch.
In the seventh, Boston College regained the lead 5-3 as two runners scored on a pair of errors by USC Upstate. The Eagles lead was short-lived.
USC Upstate took its first lead of the game 7-5 in the home half of the inning on three home runs, two solo shots by Sweeney and Waters as well as a two-run bomb by shortstop Vance Sheahan.
USC Upstate left fielder Scott Newman gave his team run support on a three-run home run in the eighth which sealed the game for the Spartans.
Boston College tacked on two additional runs, one unearned in the eighth and one in the ninth on an RBI single by left fielder Adam Magpoc, but could not complete a late comeback attempt.
Right-handed pitcher Eric Schroeder started on the mound for the Eagles. In his first outing of the year, he allowed two hits in 3.0 innings of work. Kyle Kipp, John Kwiatkowski, and Tyler Mudd entered the game out of the bullpen.
Kipp earned two runs on two hits and one walk in 2.1 innings of work, Kwiatkowski earned one run on one hit and one walk in 0.2 innings of work, and Mudd earned seven runs on seven hits and one walk in 2.0 innings of work. Four of Mudd’s seven hits were home runs.
Next up, Boston College continues the three-game series against USC Upstate on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET.