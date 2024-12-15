Boston College Basketball Teams Set For Home Matchups, The Rundown: December 15, 2024
Conte Forum will be bus on Sunday as the Boston College Eagles men's and women's basketball teams are set to play home, non-conference games.
The women’s team will take on Bryant at noon ET while the men’s team will play Stonehill at 4 p.m. ET.
The women’s team has tallied an impressive 8-4 record so far in this young season and will enter its matchup riding a two-game winning streak. The men’s team put up a 6-1 record in its first seven games of the season, however is currently on a three-game skid.
Both games will air on ACCNX.
Today's Schedule:
- Women's Basketball: Boston College vs. Bryant | noon ET | ACCNX | Live Stats
- Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. Stonehill | 4 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
There were no games scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
61 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College Athletics continued to promote the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl on social media on Satuday. The Eagles will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in less than two weeks on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. The contest will kick off at noon ET on ABC.
- Boston College women's lacrosse attacker Emma LoPinto came in at No. 11 on the ILWomen Top 50 Rankings for 2025. LoPinto is one of three Eagles to make the list thus far, joining attacker Mia Mascone (No. 37) and midfielder Shea Baker (No. 20).
- The Boston College men's basketball team shared photos from practice ahead of its home game against Stonehill on Sunday afternoon.
Special Media:
