Boston College Field Hockey to Play Maryland in ACC, Big Ten Challenge: The Rundown
The Boston College Eagles field hockey team has learned a new matchup for its 2025 campaign.
The Eagles will take on the Maryland Terps on Sept. 5 as a part of the B1G/ACC Challenge. The event will be hosted by Duke which will also play the Terps on Sept. 7.
So far, Boston College has yet to release its schedule for the 2025 season. Last year, the Eagles went 14-7 overall which included a 6-2 mark in ACC play, made it to the ACC Championship where they lost to UNC 4-1, and made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament where they lost to Princeton in the first round 1-0.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College men's hockey players Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals), Will Smith (San Jose Sharks), and Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers) had a reunion this week.
- Boston College women's basketball and softball are on the recruiting trail this week.
- The NCAA has yet to make a decision on expanding the men's and women's basketball tournaments, according to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel.
