Four Boston College Student-Athletes Earn ACC Postgraduate Honors: The Rundown

Four Boston College student-athletes have received postgraduate honors from the ACC.

Men’s soccer midfielder Ask Ekeland and field hockey midfielder Eva Kluskens were recipients of the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Award while football kicker Luca Lombardo and women’s lacrosse defender Shea Baker were named to the 2026 ACC Excellence Award.

In total, 32 conference student-athletes earned the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship. According to the press release, the scholarship is given to student-athletes that continue their higher education and work for a graduate degree. Each recipient gets $9,000 towards their education.

Additionally, the 33 student-athletes that were named to the Excellence Award plan to have a career in their sports or major.

"Each year, our ACC Postgraduate Scholarship recipients redefine what it means to be a student-athlete," said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. in the official press release. "This year's 63 honorees exemplify the relentless drive, leadership and integrity that distinguish the ACC both academically and athletically. Their ability to pursue excellence at the highest levels of competition while thriving in the classroom speaks volumes about their character and commitment. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and remain fully committed to supporting their continued success beyond their collegiate careers."

The Rundown: Thursday Feb. 19, 2026:

Boston College baseball has postponed its home opener. The Eagles were set to play Merrimack on Tuesday afternoon. BC will take on Cornell and Northwestern this weekend in Spartanburg, S.C.

Class of 2028 combo guard Micah Gunter has received an offer from Boston College. He shared the news on Wednesday afternoon. Gunter is a product of Greensboro Day School in Greensboro, N.C.

Class of 2028 defensive lineman/EDGE Julian Dwyer has received an invite to one of Boston College's spring practices. Dwyer is a product of Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Boston College Eagles Wednesday Scores:

No games were scheduled.

Boston College Eagles Thursday Schedule:

Swimming & Diving: Boston College in ACC Championships | Atlanta, Ga. | 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video

Women's Basketball: Boston College at SMU | 7:30 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats

