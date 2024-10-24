BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O'Brien Turns 55, The Rundown: October 24, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Sep 28, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien high fives the team after a touchdown against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Yesterday, Boston College football head coach Bill O'Brien celebrated his 55th birthday in his inaugural year at the helm of the BC program.

O'Brien and the Eagles are 4-3 headed into Friday night's homecoming matchup with Louisville. The Cardinals had a cup of coffee inside the AP Top 25 earlier this season before dropping out following a trio of losses to Notre Dame, SMU and the latest to Miami.

Boston College enters the contest as a one touchdown underdog at home, which seems to be the general cosensus amongst college sports media as well. The Eagles will have a tough task ahead of them to remain bowl eligible and finish the 2024 College Football season how it began for BC.

Kickoff for Friday night is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Schedule:

  • Men's Tennis @ UNC Wilmington Invitational
  • Swimming @ Army
  • Women's Soccer @ Louisville

Eagles Results:

No athletic events took place on October 23.

Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener: 

11 Days

Did you notice?

  • Ask Ekelend, Mia Garber and Jade Arnone were named Eagles of the week by Boston College Athletics for men's soccer, field hockey and women's hockey, respectively.
  • The Bill O'Brien passing attack caught a stray on X (Formerly known as Twitter) yesterday.
  • The Boston College women's basketball team got nostalgic on all 90's babies with a recent social media post (featuring a fun blooper).

Special Media: 

