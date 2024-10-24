Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O'Brien Turns 55, The Rundown: October 24, 2024
Yesterday, Boston College football head coach Bill O'Brien celebrated his 55th birthday in his inaugural year at the helm of the BC program.
O'Brien and the Eagles are 4-3 headed into Friday night's homecoming matchup with Louisville. The Cardinals had a cup of coffee inside the AP Top 25 earlier this season before dropping out following a trio of losses to Notre Dame, SMU and the latest to Miami.
Boston College enters the contest as a one touchdown underdog at home, which seems to be the general cosensus amongst college sports media as well. The Eagles will have a tough task ahead of them to remain bowl eligible and finish the 2024 College Football season how it began for BC.
Kickoff for Friday night is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Today’s Schedule:
- Men's Tennis @ UNC Wilmington Invitational
- Swimming @ Army
- Women's Soccer @ Louisville
Eagles Results:
No athletic events took place on October 23.
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
11 Days
Did you notice?
- Ask Ekelend, Mia Garber and Jade Arnone were named Eagles of the week by Boston College Athletics for men's soccer, field hockey and women's hockey, respectively.
- The Bill O'Brien passing attack caught a stray on X (Formerly known as Twitter) yesterday.
- The Boston College women's basketball team got nostalgic on all 90's babies with a recent social media post (featuring a fun blooper).
Special Media:
