UFL 2026 Season Primer: Teams, Schedules and Top Players to Watch
Football fans, rejoice. Your favorite sport returns this weekend.
While the NFL is still in offseason mode—with free agency in the rearview and the draft coming up in less than a month—football’s marquee professional spring league, the UFL, will begin its 2026 campaign on Friday, March 27, leading us into the summer and culminating with the championship on Saturday, June 13.
The UFL is set to embark on its third season in 2026 following the '24 merger of the XFL and USFL, and will once again feature a slate of eight teams. Five of which—the Birmingham Stallions, Dallas Renegades, DC Defenders, St. Louis Battlehawks and Houston Gamblers—return from last season, while three—the Columbus Aviators, Louisville Kings and Orlando Storm—will begin their inaugural campaigns.
The Michigan Panthers, Memphis Showboats and San Antonio Brahmas were folded following last season.
RELATED: UFL vs. NFL Rules: How the Games Differ As 2026 United Football League Season Begins
The upcoming season also features an abundance of familiar faces to both college and NFL football fans. Not only is two-time national champion quarterback A.J. McCarron set to begin his head coaching career by taking over the Stallions, but former NFLers Ted Ginn Jr., Chris Redman, Anthony Becht and Ricky Proehl will lead the Aviators, Kings, Storm and Battlehawks, respectively.
On the playing field, notable names include quarterbacks Matt Corral, Luis Perez and Jordan Ta’amu, running backs Jashaun Corbin, Deon Jackson and Toa Taua, wide receivers Tyler Vaughns, Braylon Sanders and Hakeem Butler, and defenders Steele Chambers, Puta Taumoepenu and Kameron Kelly.
An added wrinkle to the 2026 UFL season is the arrival of Mike Repole, whose Impact Capital private equity firm will oversee business operations while making him a co-owner of the league. In a recent interview with Sports Business Journal, the uber-confident entrepreneur and racehorse owner made it clear he has his sights set on bigger and better moving forward.
“I want to win the Triple Crown. I want NoBull to be bigger than Nike. I want the UFL to have 32 teams. That’s what I want to do,” said Repole.
For now? There are eight. Here’s a team-by-team breakdown of every squad, including coaches, key players, and their schedule for the 2026 UFL season.
Team-by-Team Breakdown of 2026 UFL Season
- Birmingham Stallions
- Columbus Aviators
- Dallas Renegades
- DC Defenders
- Houston Gamblers
- Louisville Kings
- Orlando Storm
- St. Louis Battlehawks
Birmingham Stallions
Home stadium: Protective Stadium—Birmingham, Ala.
Head coach: A.J. McCarron
Key players: QB Matt Corral, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, WR Daewood Davis, WR Justyn Ross, WR Laviska Shenault Jr., LB Kyahva Tezino, CB Steven Gilmore
Schedule:
- Week 1 (Fri., March 27): @ Louisville Kings, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 2 (Sun., April 5): @ Houston Gamblers, 6:00 p.m. ET
- Week 3 (Sun., April 12): @ St. Louis Battlehawks, 3:00 p.m. ET
- Week 4 (Sat., April 18): vs. Orlando Storm, 4:00 p.m. ET
- Week 5 (Fri., April 24): vs. DC Defenders, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 6 (Sun, May 3): @ Orlando Storm, 4:00 p.m. ET
- Week 7 (Sat., May 9): vs. Dallas Renegades, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 8 (Sun., May 17): vs. Columbus Aviators, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Week 9 (Sat., May 23): @ Columbus Aviators, 3:00 p.m. ET
- Week 10 (Sat., May 30): vs. Houston Gamblers, 3:00 p.m. ET
Columbus Aviators
Home stadium: Historic Crew Stadium—Columbus, Ohio
Head coach: Ted Ginn Jr.
Key players: QB Jalan McClendon, RB Toa Taua, WR Devin Ross, WR Jaylon Moore, C Cohl Cabral, CB Cam Smith, S Henry Black
Schedule:
- Week 1 (Sun., March 29): @ Orlando Storm, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 2 (Fri., April 3): vs. DC Defenders, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 3 (Sun., April 12): @ Dallas Renegades, 12:00 p.m. ET
- Week 4 (Fri., April 17): vs. Dallas Renegades, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 5 (Sun., April 26): @ Houston Gamblers, 12:00 p.m. ET
- Week 6 (Fri., May 1): vs. Houston Gamblers, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 7 (Fri., May 8): @ St. Louis Blackhawks, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 8 (Sun., May 17): @ Birmingham Stallions, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Week 9 (Sat., May 23): vs. Birmingham Stallions, 3:00 p.m. ET
- Week 10 (Sun., May 31): vs. Louisville Kings, 6:00 p.m. ET
Dallas Renegades
Home stadium: Toyota Stadium—Frisco, Texas
Head coach: Rick Neuheisel
Key players: QB Luis Perez, RB Dae Dae Hunter, WR Denzel Mims, WR Greg Ward, OT Josiah Ezirim, NT Siaki Ika, DT Domenique Davis, CB Shaun Wade
Schedule:
- Week 1 (Sat., March 28): vs. Houston Gamblers, 4:00 p.m. ET
- Week 2 (Tues., April 7): vs. St. Louis Battlehawks, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 3 (Sun., April 12): vs. Columbus Aviators, 12:00 p.m. ET
- Week 4 (Fri., April 17): @ Columbus Aviators, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 5 (Sun., April 26): vs. Louisville Kings, 3:00 p.m. ET
- Week 6 (Sat., May 2): @ DC Defenders, 12:00 p.m. ET
- Week 7 (Sat., May 9): @ Birmingham Stallions, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 8 (Fri., May 15): vs. Orlando Storm, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 9 (Sun., May 24): @ Louisville Kings, 4:00 p.m. ET
- Week 10 (Fri., May 29): @ St. Louis Battlehawks, 8:00 p.m. ET
DC Defenders
Home stadium: Audi Field—Washington, D.C.
Head coach: Shannon Harris
Key players: QB Jordan Ta’amu, RB Deon Jackson, RB Xazavian Valladay, WR Braylon Sanders, WR Keke Coutee, OLB Durrell Johnson, CB Azizi Hearn
Schedule:
- Week 1 (Sat., March 28): @ St. Louis Battlehawks, 12:00 p.m. ET
- Week 2 (Fri., April 3): @ Columbus Aviators, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 3 (Sat., April 11): vs. Houston Gamblers, 12:00 p.m. ET
- Week 4 (Sat., April 18): vs. St. Louis Battlehawks, 12:30 p.m. ET
- Week 5 (Fri., April 24): @ Birmingham Stallions, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 6 (Sat., May 2): vs. Dallas Renegades, 12:00 p.m. ET
- Week 7 (Sat., May 9): vs. Louisville Kings, 1:30 p.m. ET
- Week 8 (Sat., May 16): @ Louisville Kings, 12:00 p.m. ET
- Week 9 (Fri., May 22): @ Orlando Storm, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 10 (Sun., May 31): vs. Orlando Storm, 12:00 p.m. ET
Houston Gamblers
Home stadium: Shell Energy Stadium—Houston, Texas
Head coach: Kevin Sumlin
Key players: QB Nolan Henderson, QB Taulia Tagovailoa, TE Armani Rogers, WR Justin Hall, T Kellen Diesch, CB Damon Artnette
Schedule:
- Week 1 (Sat., March 28): @ Dallas Renegades, 4:00 p.m. ET
- Week 2 (Sun., April 5): vs. Birmingham Stallions, 6:00 p.m. ET
- Week 3 (Sat., April 11): @ DC Defenders, 12:00 p.m. ET
- Week 4 (Thurs., April 16): vs. Louisville Kings, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 5 (Sun., April 26): vs. Columbus Aviators, 12:00 p.m. ET
- Week 6 (Fri., May 1): @ Columbus Aviators, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 7 (Fri., May 10): vs. Orlando Storm, 6:00 p.m. ET
- Week 8 (Sat., May 16): @ St. Louis Battlehawks, 3:00 p.m. ET
- Week 9 (Sun., May 24): vs. St. Louis Blackhawks, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 10 (Sat., May 30): @ Birmingham Stallions, 3:00 p.m. ET
Louisville Kings
Home stadium: Lynn Family Stadium—Louisville, Ky.
Head coach: Chris Redman
Key players: QB Jason Bean, RB Benny Snell, TE Tre’ McKitty, DL Josiah Bronson, LB Steele Chambers, CB Cameron Dantzler
Schedule:
- Week 1 (Sat., March 28): @ Dallas Renegades, 4:00 p.m. ET
- Week 2 (Sun., April 5): vs. Birmingham Stallions, 6:00 p.m. ET
- Week 3 (Sat., April 11): @ DC Defenders, 12:00 p.m. ET
- Week 4 (Thurs., April 16): vs. Louisville Kings, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 5 (Sun., April 26): vs. Columbus Aviators, 12:00 p.m. ET
- Week 6 (Fri., May 1): @ Columbus Aviators, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 7 (Fri., May 8): vs. Orlando Storm, 6:00 p.m. ET
- Week 8 (Sat., May 16): @ St. Louis Battlehawks, 3:00 p.m. ET
- Week 9 (Sun., May 24): vs. St. Louis Blackhawks, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 10 (Sat., May 30): @ Birmingham Stallions, 3:00 p.m. ET
Orlando Storm
Home stadium: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando Fl.
Head coach: Anthony Becht
Key players: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, RB Jashaun Corbin, WR KJ Hamler, ED Keshawn Banks, CB Lamar Jackson
Schedule:
- Week 1 (Sun., March 29): vs. Columbus Aviators, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 2 (Sat., April 4): vs. Louisville Kings, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 3 (Fri., April 10): @ Louisville Kings, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 4 (Sat., April 18): @ Birmingham Stallions, 4:00 p.m. ET
- Week 5 (Sat., April 25): vs. St. Louis Battlehawks, 7:00 p.m. ET
- Week 6 (Sun., May 3): vs. Birmingham Stallions, 4:00 p.m. ET
- Week 7 (Sun., May 10): @ Houston Gamblers, 6:00 p.m. ET
- Week 8 (Fri., May 15): @ Dallas Renegades, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 9 (Fri., May 22): vs. DC Defenders, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 10 (Sun., May 31): @ DC Defenders, 12:00 p.m. ET
St. Louis Battlehawks
Home stadium: The Dome at America’s Center—St. Louis, Mo.
Head coach: Ricky Proehl
Key players: QB Brandon Silvers, RB Jarveon Howard, WR Hakeem Butler, OLB Pita Taumoepenu, S Kameron Kelly
Schedule:
- Week 1 (Sat., March 28): vs. DC Defenders, 12:00 p.m. ET
- Week 2 (Tues., April 7): @ Dallas Renegades, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 3 (Sun., April 12): vs. Birmingham Stallions, 3:00 p.m. ET
- Week 4 (Sat., April 18): @ DC Defenders, 12:30 p.m. ET
- Week 5 (Sat., April 25): @ Orlando Storm, 7:00 p.m. ET
- Week 6 (Thurs., Apr. 30): @ Louisville Kings, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 7 (Fri., May 8): vs. Columbus Aviators, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Week 8 (Sat., May 16): vs. Houston Gamblers, 3:00 p.m. ET
- Week 9 (Sun., May 24): @ Houston Gamblers, 7:00 p.m. ET
- Week 10 (Fri., May 29): vs. Dallas Renegades, 8:00 p.m. ET
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Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.Follow mikekadlick