UFL 2026 Season Primer: Teams, Schedules and Top Players to Watch

Football fans, rejoice. Your favorite sport returns this weekend.

While the NFL is still in offseason mode—with free agency in the rearview and the draft coming up in less than a month—football’s marquee professional spring league, the UFL, will begin its 2026 campaign on Friday, March 27, leading us into the summer and culminating with the championship on Saturday, June 13.

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The UFL is set to embark on its third season in 2026 following the '24 merger of the XFL and USFL, and will once again feature a slate of eight teams. Five of which—the Birmingham Stallions, Dallas Renegades, DC Defenders, St. Louis Battlehawks and Houston Gamblers—return from last season, while three—the Columbus Aviators, Louisville Kings and Orlando Storm—will begin their inaugural campaigns.

The Michigan Panthers, Memphis Showboats and San Antonio Brahmas were folded following last season.

The upcoming season also features an abundance of familiar faces to both college and NFL football fans. Not only is two-time national champion quarterback A.J. McCarron set to begin his head coaching career by taking over the Stallions, but former NFLers Ted Ginn Jr., Chris Redman, Anthony Becht and Ricky Proehl will lead the Aviators, Kings, Storm and Battlehawks, respectively.

On the playing field, notable names include quarterbacks Matt Corral, Luis Perez and Jordan Ta’amu, running backs Jashaun Corbin, Deon Jackson and Toa Taua, wide receivers Tyler Vaughns, Braylon Sanders and Hakeem Butler, and defenders Steele Chambers, Puta Taumoepenu and Kameron Kelly.

An added wrinkle to the 2026 UFL season is the arrival of Mike Repole, whose Impact Capital private equity firm will oversee business operations while making him a co-owner of the league. In a recent interview with Sports Business Journal , the uber-confident entrepreneur and racehorse owner made it clear he has his sights set on bigger and better moving forward.

“I want to win the Triple Crown. I want NoBull to be bigger than Nike. I want the UFL to have 32 teams. That’s what I want to do,” said Repole.

For now? There are eight. Here’s a team-by-team breakdown of every squad, including coaches, key players, and their schedule for the 2026 UFL season.

Team-by-Team Breakdown of 2026 UFL Season

Birmingham Stallions

Matt Corral is the quarterback of the Birmingham Stallions. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Home stadium: Protective Stadium—Birmingham, Ala.

Head coach: A.J. McCarron

Key players: QB Matt Corral, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, WR Daewood Davis, WR Justyn Ross, WR Laviska Shenault Jr., LB Kyahva Tezino, CB Steven Gilmore

Schedule:

Week 1 (Fri., March 27): @ Louisville Kings, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 2 (Sun., April 5): @ Houston Gamblers, 6:00 p.m. ET

Week 3 (Sun., April 12): @ St. Louis Battlehawks, 3:00 p.m. ET

Week 4 (Sat., April 18): vs. Orlando Storm, 4:00 p.m. ET

Week 5 (Fri., April 24): vs. DC Defenders, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 6 (Sun, May 3): @ Orlando Storm, 4:00 p.m. ET

Week 7 (Sat., May 9): vs. Dallas Renegades, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 8 (Sun., May 17): vs. Columbus Aviators, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 9 (Sat., May 23): @ Columbus Aviators, 3:00 p.m. ET

Week 10 (Sat., May 30): vs. Houston Gamblers, 3:00 p.m. ET

Columbus Aviators

The Columbus Aviators will begin UFL play in 2026. | Jason Mowry/UFL/Getty Images

Home stadium: Historic Crew Stadium—Columbus, Ohio

Head coach: Ted Ginn Jr.

Key players: QB Jalan McClendon, RB Toa Taua, WR Devin Ross, WR Jaylon Moore, C Cohl Cabral, CB Cam Smith, S Henry Black

Schedule:

Week 1 (Sun., March 29): @ Orlando Storm, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 2 (Fri., April 3): vs. DC Defenders, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 3 (Sun., April 12): @ Dallas Renegades, 12:00 p.m. ET

Week 4 (Fri., April 17): vs. Dallas Renegades, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 5 (Sun., April 26): @ Houston Gamblers, 12:00 p.m. ET

Week 6 (Fri., May 1): vs. Houston Gamblers, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 7 (Fri., May 8): @ St. Louis Blackhawks, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 8 (Sun., May 17): @ Birmingham Stallions, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 9 (Sat., May 23): vs. Birmingham Stallions, 3:00 p.m. ET

Week 10 (Sun., May 31): vs. Louisville Kings, 6:00 p.m. ET

Dallas Renegades

Luis Perez is the quarterback for the Dallas Renegades. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Home stadium: Toyota Stadium—Frisco, Texas

Head coach: Rick Neuheisel

Key players: QB Luis Perez, RB Dae Dae Hunter, WR Denzel Mims, WR Greg Ward, OT Josiah Ezirim, NT Siaki Ika, DT Domenique Davis, CB Shaun Wade

Schedule:

Week 1 (Sat., March 28): vs. Houston Gamblers, 4:00 p.m. ET

Week 2 (Tues., April 7): vs. St. Louis Battlehawks, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 3 (Sun., April 12): vs. Columbus Aviators, 12:00 p.m. ET

Week 4 (Fri., April 17): @ Columbus Aviators, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 5 (Sun., April 26): vs. Louisville Kings, 3:00 p.m. ET

Week 6 (Sat., May 2): @ DC Defenders, 12:00 p.m. ET

Week 7 (Sat., May 9): @ Birmingham Stallions, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 8 (Fri., May 15): vs. Orlando Storm, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 9 (Sun., May 24): @ Louisville Kings, 4:00 p.m. ET

Week 10 (Fri., May 29): @ St. Louis Battlehawks, 8:00 p.m. ET

DC Defenders

Deon Jackson will return as the Defenders's running back in 2026. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Home stadium: Audi Field—Washington, D.C.

Head coach: Shannon Harris

Key players: QB Jordan Ta’amu, RB Deon Jackson, RB Xazavian Valladay, WR Braylon Sanders, WR Keke Coutee, OLB Durrell Johnson, CB Azizi Hearn

Schedule:

Week 1 (Sat., March 28): @ St. Louis Battlehawks, 12:00 p.m. ET

Week 2 (Fri., April 3): @ Columbus Aviators, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 3 (Sat., April 11): vs. Houston Gamblers, 12:00 p.m. ET

Week 4 (Sat., April 18): vs. St. Louis Battlehawks, 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 5 (Fri., April 24): @ Birmingham Stallions, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 6 (Sat., May 2): vs. Dallas Renegades, 12:00 p.m. ET

Week 7 (Sat., May 9): vs. Louisville Kings, 1:30 p.m. ET

Week 8 (Sat., May 16): @ Louisville Kings, 12:00 p.m. ET

Week 9 (Fri., May 22): @ Orlando Storm, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 10 (Sun., May 31): vs. Orlando Storm, 12:00 p.m. ET

Houston Gamblers

Kevin Sumlin is the Houston Gamblers's head coach. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Home stadium: Shell Energy Stadium—Houston, Texas

Head coach: Kevin Sumlin

Key players: QB Nolan Henderson, QB Taulia Tagovailoa, TE Armani Rogers, WR Justin Hall, T Kellen Diesch, CB Damon Artnette

Schedule:

Week 1 (Sat., March 28): @ Dallas Renegades, 4:00 p.m. ET

Week 2 (Sun., April 5): vs. Birmingham Stallions, 6:00 p.m. ET

Week 3 (Sat., April 11): @ DC Defenders, 12:00 p.m. ET

Week 4 (Thurs., April 16): vs. Louisville Kings, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 5 (Sun., April 26): vs. Columbus Aviators, 12:00 p.m. ET

Week 6 (Fri., May 1): @ Columbus Aviators, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 7 (Fri., May 10): vs. Orlando Storm, 6:00 p.m. ET

Week 8 (Sat., May 16): @ St. Louis Battlehawks, 3:00 p.m. ET

Week 9 (Sun., May 24): vs. St. Louis Blackhawks, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 10 (Sat., May 30): @ Birmingham Stallions, 3:00 p.m. ET

Louisville Kings

The Louisville Kings are the UFL's newest franchise. | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Home stadium: Lynn Family Stadium—Louisville, Ky.

Head coach: Chris Redman

Key players: QB Jason Bean, RB Benny Snell, TE Tre’ McKitty, DL Josiah Bronson, LB Steele Chambers, CB Cameron Dantzler

Schedule:

Week 1 (Sat., March 28): @ Dallas Renegades, 4:00 p.m. ET

Week 2 (Sun., April 5): vs. Birmingham Stallions, 6:00 p.m. ET

Week 3 (Sat., April 11): @ DC Defenders, 12:00 p.m. ET

Week 4 (Thurs., April 16): vs. Louisville Kings, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 5 (Sun., April 26): vs. Columbus Aviators, 12:00 p.m. ET

Week 6 (Fri., May 1): @ Columbus Aviators, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 7 (Fri., May 8): vs. Orlando Storm, 6:00 p.m. ET

Week 8 (Sat., May 16): @ St. Louis Battlehawks, 3:00 p.m. ET

Week 9 (Sun., May 24): vs. St. Louis Blackhawks, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 10 (Sat., May 30): @ Birmingham Stallions, 3:00 p.m. ET

Orlando Storm

The Orlando Storm will play their inaugural UFL season in 2026. | Mike Carlson/UFL/Getty Images

Home stadium: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando Fl.

Head coach: Anthony Becht

Key players: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, RB Jashaun Corbin, WR KJ Hamler, ED Keshawn Banks, CB Lamar Jackson

Schedule:

Week 1 (Sun., March 29): vs. Columbus Aviators, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 2 (Sat., April 4): vs. Louisville Kings, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 3 (Fri., April 10): @ Louisville Kings, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 4 (Sat., April 18): @ Birmingham Stallions, 4:00 p.m. ET

Week 5 (Sat., April 25): vs. St. Louis Battlehawks, 7:00 p.m. ET

Week 6 (Sun., May 3): vs. Birmingham Stallions, 4:00 p.m. ET

Week 7 (Sun., May 10): @ Houston Gamblers, 6:00 p.m. ET

Week 8 (Fri., May 15): @ Dallas Renegades, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 9 (Fri., May 22): vs. DC Defenders, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 10 (Sun., May 31): @ DC Defenders, 12:00 p.m. ET

St. Louis Battlehawks

The Battlehawks will kick off their 2026 season on March 28. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Home stadium: The Dome at America’s Center—St. Louis, Mo.

Head coach: Ricky Proehl

Key players: QB Brandon Silvers, RB Jarveon Howard, WR Hakeem Butler, OLB Pita Taumoepenu, S Kameron Kelly

Schedule:

Week 1 (Sat., March 28): vs. DC Defenders, 12:00 p.m. ET

Week 2 (Tues., April 7): @ Dallas Renegades, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 3 (Sun., April 12): vs. Birmingham Stallions, 3:00 p.m. ET

Week 4 (Sat., April 18): @ DC Defenders, 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 5 (Sat., April 25): @ Orlando Storm, 7:00 p.m. ET

Week 6 (Thurs., Apr. 30): @ Louisville Kings, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 7 (Fri., May 8): vs. Columbus Aviators, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 8 (Sat., May 16): vs. Houston Gamblers, 3:00 p.m. ET

Week 9 (Sun., May 24): @ Houston Gamblers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Week 10 (Fri., May 29): vs. Dallas Renegades, 8:00 p.m. ET

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