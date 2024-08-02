Boston College Football Ranked No. 59 in CBS Sports 134, The Rundown: August 2, 2024
The upcoming college football season is quickly approaching and while programs are getting ready to start fall camp this week, media outlets are looking towards the upcoming season and releasing the preseason awards, teams, rankings, etc.
CBS Sports is the latest outlet to release preseason rankings as they put out their 2024 Preseason 134 on Thursday which is voted on by CBS Sports and 247Sports experts.
Boston College ranked No. 59, the 12th highest in the ACC. Other conference rankings include Florida State at No. 13, Clemson at No. 14, Miami at No. 16, NC State at No. 24, Louisville at No. 26, SMU at No. 28, Virginia Tech at No. 29, UNC at No. 44, Duke at No. 48, Cal at No. 50, Georgia Tech at No. 53, Syracuse at No. 68, Pitt at No. 77, Wake Forest at No. 78, Stanford at No. 84, and Virginia at No. 86.
According to the official release, the rankings will be updated each week throughout the college football season.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
31 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College football class of 2025 commitments received their scholarship offers on Thursday.
- Former Boston College tight end Tommy Sweeney scored a 22-yard touchdown for the Chicago Bears in the team’s preseason game against the Houston Texans.
- The women's dinghy sailing event started on Thursday in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Boston College alum Erika Reineke is competing for Team USA and is currently sitting in 13th place after day one of of the event.
