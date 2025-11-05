Bill O’Brien Flips Out at Reporter Asking For Message to Fans Amid BC’s 1–8 Start
Things aren’t going too great for Bill O’Brien during his second year at Boston College.
Through nine games to begin the 2025 season, the Eagles are just 1–8, sit in dead-last place in the ACC, and are coming off a 25–10 home drubbing to No. 12-ranked Notre Dame.
Amid what has been an eight-game losing streak, O’Brien was asked by local reporter Mike Gualtieri at his midweek press conference if he had a message for fans frustrated with the team’s performance this season.
Naturally, the coach—nicknamed “Teapot” by Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer during his time as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator for his tendency to boil over—wasn’t too pleased with the question.
“Yeah, I’m really glad," O'Brien quipped with sarcasm. "You know, I’m glad you’re down. I’m not down. Nobody’s down. We’re fighting, we’re competing. It’s the second year of this program, Mike. You always come in here with these down questions. You show up like once a month or something like that, and come in here with these down questions. I'm not down. I don't know what year you graduated from BC, but this is a program that we're building. Nobody here is down. We're positive, we're gonna show up and play out a— off against SMU. You can go out there in your dark clouded world or whatever it is, and do what you wanna do. We're not down. The sun is up, and we're fighting. That's my message to the fans."
Here’s a look at the exchange:
The best part, arguably, is O’Brien's immediate transition to Boston Globe reporter Trevor Hass for the next question. His somewhat casual "What's up, Trevor?" followed by a deep breath has already become a viral joke—and a t-shirt—in Eagles fan circles.
As O’Brien mentioned, BC is getting ready to welcome the SMU Mustangs to Chestnut Hill, Mass. this coming Saturday afternoon. Kickoff from Alumni Stadium is set for 12:00 p.m. ET.
Here’s to hoping the Eagles can notch their first win since late-August, and get reporters off their coach's back.