Boston College Football to Honor 1984 Team, The Rundown: November 22, 2024
The Boston College football program will honor the 1984 team on Saturday when the Eagles host the UNC Tar Heels.
During that season, the Eagles went 10-2 overall and won the 1985 Cotton Bowl 48-25 over Houston.
The most notable moment from that year was the Hail Mary, also known as the “Hail Flutie” against Miami. Quarterback Doug Flutie threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Gerard Phelan with six seconds left in the game to give the Eagles the 47-45 win over the Hurricanes.
Saturday marks the 40th anniversary of the game.
The Eagles and Tar Heels are set to kick off at noon ET on The CW.
- Swimming & Diving: Boston College in Terrier Invite | Boston, Mass. | 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET | Live Video
- Women’s Hockey: Boston College vs. No. 14 UConn | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men’s Hockey: No. 3 Boston College vs. Northeastern | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Boston College women’s basketball guard Dontavia Waggoner scored 16 points, four rebounds, and three steals in the Eagles 80-45 win over New Hampshire on Wednesday. The graduate has tallied 16 points in four straight games and has recorded at least 15 in five of the team’s first six games.
- Class of 2028 quarterback Zachary McKenzie has received a game invite to Boston College’s contest against UNC on Saturday. He was also in attendance of the Eagles 23-19 win over Michigan State on Sept. 21. McKenzie is a product of Suffield Academy in Suffield, Conn.
- Former Boston College men’s hockey and current Colorado Avalanche forward Miles Wood scored his second goal of the season on Thursday night.
