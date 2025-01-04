Boston College Football WR Makes Return Official, The Rundown: January 4, 2025
Boston College football wide receiver Lewis Bond is officially returning to Chestnut Hill for a final season.
Bond announced his return to The Heights with a reply on X on New Year’s Eve, however the program made it official on Friday via social media.
In 2024, the Chicago, Ill., native tallied 67 receptions for 689 yards and three touchdowns.
Today’s Schedule:
- Sailing: Boston College in Rose Bowl | Long Beach, Calif.
- Men’s Basketball: Boston College at Georgia Tech | noon ET | ESPNU | Live Video | Live Audio
Eagles Results:
Women’s Hockey: No. 11 Boston College 1, No. 15 UConn 1 (UConn Won Shootout 1-0).
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
41 days.
Did You Notice?
- The U.S. National Junior Team is set to play Czechia in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NHL Network. Boston College has six players on Team USA forwards Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault, James Hagens, and Teddy Stiga and defensemen Drew Fortescue and Aram Minnetian.
- The Boston College men’s basketball program posted practice photos to social media ahead of its conference clash with Georgia Tech on Saturday.
- USA Hockey posted a tribute honoring Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau on Friday night.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“My dad would get Sports Illustrated delivered to the house, and in ’81 Wayne Gretzky was on the cover in his Oilers jersey. I was this 13-year-old kid, flipping through the magazine, reading about Gretz’s stats in amazement, but I had barely ever seen him play except for a few VHS tapes. Fast forward just seven years later, and I’m standing on the ice at Madison Square Garden. I got drafted by the Rangers out of high school and joined the team after playing in the ’88 Olympics. It’s my 12th game. We’re playing the Edmonton Oilers.”- Brian Leetch
Special Media:
Check us out on…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social