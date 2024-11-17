Boston College LB Joe Marinaro Makes First Career Start, The Rundown: November 17, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College Eagles (5-5, 2-4 ACC) football team lost to the No. 14 SMU Mustangs 38-28 on Saturday evening in its final road game of the season.
Although the team didn’t leave with the victory, the contest marked multiple firsts and bests for players, including linebacker Joe Marinaro.
Marinaro, a former walk-on who received a full scholarship earlier in the season, made his first career start at the middle linebacker position and tallied eight total tackles, a career high.
The graduate is one of five team captains and has primarily played on specials teams throughout his career in Chestnut Hill.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women’s Basketball: Boston College vs Providence | noon ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Volleyball: Boston College at No. 15 Georgia Tech | 1 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Football: No. 14 SMU 38, Boston College 28.
- Women’s Hockey: No. 14 Boston University 3, No. 11 Boston College 1.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
89 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College and current Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier scored his first NHL goal in the Ducks 6-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night. So far this season, Gauthier has appeared in 16 games and tallied one goal and five assists for six points.
- The Boston College men’s hockey program has sold out its game against the Northeastern Huskies on Friday night at Conte Forum. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
- The Boston College women’s cross country & track and field team earned a bid to the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Cross Country Championship. The Eagles are one of eight ACC schools to make it in.
Special Media:
