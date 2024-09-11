Boston College Linebacker Joe Marinaro Earns Full Scholarship, The Rundown: September 11, 2024
Boston College football linebacker Joe Marinaro has received a full scholarship.
The announcement was made via a social media post by The Boston College football program which shows head coach Bill O’Brien reviewing game footage and sharing the news with the entire team.
“I’ve been thinking about, like, guys on our team, like right here,” said O’Brien. “Here’s Joe Marinaro, right, Joe Marinaro going down the field in this game. Forget about who we’re playing, forget about all that, okay. Going down the field, taking on this guy. Joe, walk-on player, good football player, tough as sh*t, dad played here, that’s the tone setter right there. And with that being said, I’m giving Joe Marinaro a full scholarship.”
The graduate is in his fifth year with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 24 games mostly on special teams. Marinaro is one of six team captains for the 2024 season which was voted on by players on the team.
Eagles Results:
- Men’s Golf: 3rd Place in the Bryan National Collegiate.
- Women’s Golf: 14th Place in the Cougar Classic.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College Athletics announced this week’s “Eagles of the Week,” football wide receiver Lewis Bond, who tallied five receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown in Boston College’s 56-0 win over Duquesne on Saturday and women’s soccer forward Paige Peltier, who scored two goals including the game-winner in the Eagles 3-2 win over Cornell on Thursday.
- Three-star class of 2026 EDGE Dominic Funke has received a game invite to the Boston College’s Week 4 game vs. Michigan State on Sept. 21. Funke is a product of Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Mass., and ranks No. 492 nationally, No. 35 in edges, and No. 2 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite.
- Boston College women’s soccer alumni came to support the Eagles over the weekend.
Special Media:
